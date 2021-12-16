Nationally syndicated radio and TV personality SAM ALEX will present the inaugural CAMP BROADCAST Acoustic Concert benefiting student scholarships for his CAMP BROADCAST program on JANUARY 16th.

The show will take place near ALEX's hometown of CHICAGO, at PINSTRIPES in SOUTH BARRINGTON, IL. Artists scheduled to perform include LANIE GARDNER, ADAM HAMBRICK, JAKE HOOT and RAY FULCHER.

ALEX and television personality ANDREA BOEHLKE will host the event alongside CAMP BROADCAST alumni. Tickets can be purchased here.

CAMP BROADCAST is a three-day annual program to teach high school and college-age aspiring broadcasters and journalists about the media industry.

