All New Lineup

CUMULUS MEDIA has finalized its new lineup for News/Talk WJR/DETROIT just in time to celebrate its 100th Anniversary in 2022. The Centennial retooling of WJR was accelerated by the retirement last DECEMBER of WJR’s longtime News Director, DICK HAEFNER, the FEBRUARY death of RUSH LIMBAUGH, and the retirement of 50-year station veteran FRANK BECKMANN in MARCH. Since then, WJR has put in place a series of moves including:

This week's addition of a new ‘All Talk’ show in late mornings, ALL TALK WITH TOM JORDAN AND KEVIN DIETZ. JORDAN has spent the past eight years as morning host at crosstown WWJ and DIETZ joins after a 26-year run as a DETROIT TV reporter with a focus on investigative reporting. The show airs from 9AM-NOON, covering the headlines and lifestyle/sports stories for DETROIT.

ANN THOMAS has been promoted from Senior EP to APD of WJR, approaching 30 years at WJR as a news reporter, anchor, and morning show producer.

PAUL W. SMITH, who recently celebrated his 25th anniversary as WJR morning host, is joined by co-host SEAN BALIGIAN, who has spent most of his career in DETROIT sports, including as pre- and post-game host of WJR’s DETROIT LIONS coverage.

LAURA HESSEN moves from the GUY GORDON SHOW to serve as EP of ALL TALK WITH TOM JORDAN AND KEVIN DIETZ.

WESTWOOD ONE’s DAN BONGINO was added to the WJR lineup in JUNE, replacing the late RUSH LIMBAUGH.

NICK RODDY, former DETROIT LIONS Broadcast Producer, takes the reins as EP of the 3PM-5PM GUY GORDON SHOW.

BLAKE MAJCHRZAK joins WJR as Studio & Audio Engineer for the MITCH ALBOM SHOW. ALBOM, NY TIMES Best Selling Author, philanthropist and newspaper columnist also celebrated his 25th year with WJR – making his show the longest-running afternoon show in DETROIT - from 5PM-7PM.

FOX NEWS RADIO has been added as the WJR network news provider and WJR news reporter/anchor MARIE OSBORNE, WJR producer CHRIS RENWICK and former WJR news reporter LLOYD JACKSON have signed on as the first WJR Senior News Analysts, covering, writing and producing stories and presenting them across the day within the local WJR talk shows.

KEN ROGULSKI joins DAYNA CLARK to provide in-house coverage of WJR’s Traffic and Weather First.

WJR is also announcing major upgrades on weekends by adding DETROIT Morning Show Host JIM HARPER with his GREAT MICHIGAN WEEKEND Show. Weekday specialty programming additions also include four-time STANLEY CUP Champion DARREN MCCARTY, WJR Sports fan favorite STEVE COURTNEY and popular local television personality JAMIE EDMONDS.

VP/Market Manager, CUMULUS DETROIT, STEVE FINATERI said, “We are extremely proud of this team, their credentials, their integrity and their ability to represent WJR and CUMULUS in the tradition expected by all MICHIGANDERS! The new talent we’ve added around our longtime superstars PAUL W. SMITH, GUY GORDON and MITCH ALBOM makes WJR one of the most powerful and trusted media outlets among all peers. Individually, they each are ‘A’ players with big brands, and as a collective group of broadcasters, we feel we have the absolute strongest lineup in MICHIGAN radio, maybe anywhere in the country.”

760 WJR OM/PD MIKE WHEELER added, “In a transitory business, WJR has been a symbol of permanence in MICHIGAN. Most who come to WJR stay at WJR. But the last year has brought an unprecedented amount of change and we have used this opportunity to reevaluate and rethink how we do Talk Radio. These changes are the exciting result of that process.

