95.7 Ben FM's Radiothon A Success

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM)/PHILADEPHIA A held its 10th annual ADOPT A FAMILY RADIOTHON to benefit local families in need this holiday season.

Morning on-air personality and PD KRISTEN HERRMANN was joined by celebrity guests from 6ABC as they encouraged listeners to make a donation to assist VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA DELAWARE VALLEY's ADOPT A FAMILY PROGRAM in purchasing meals, clothing, and gifts for less fortunate families in their shelters and in the surrounding community.

Funds collected during this year’s event assisted more than 1000 local families, the largest number in most in its decade-long run.

Said HERRMANN, “Our 10th annual 95.7 BEN FM ADOPT A FAMIL RADIOTHON day completely warmed my heart... again. The generosity of our listening audience continues to amaze me. I'm already looking forward to the next one.”

