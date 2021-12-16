BLXST Signs With Warner Chappell

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed an exclusive administration agreement with rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer BLXST. The deal was made in partnership with BLXST’s record label and publishing company EVGLE and covers all past and future work, including the hit single “Chosen” ft. TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA.

Along with today’s signing, WARNER CHAPPELL and EVGLE have also entered into a new joint venture to collaborate on future deals and invest in emerging songwriters and producers.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC President NORTH AMERICAN RYAN PRESS stated, “BLXST has exploded onto the scene this year with a sound and artistry that expertly blends genres, and he’s quickly become a breakout talent to watch as we head into 2022. His vision, drive and work ethic have set him apart from the rest, paving the way for him to become one of the next big acts. All of us at WARNER CHAPPELL are looking forward to helping him get there in partnership with VICTOR [BURNETT], KARL [FOWLKES] and the team at EVGLE.”

BLXST shared: “I’m excited to have RYAN and WARNER CHAPPELL in our corner as EVGLE enters a new chapter in the realm of publishing. Our partnership will allow me to continue to create at a high level as well as scale our operation.”

EVGLE President VICTOR BURNETT added, “2022 is set to be a huge year of growth for EVGLE PUBLISHING, and WARNER CHAPPELL made it clear that they saw the vision from a creative and business standpoint. I’m looking forward to growing our publishing business in partnership with RYAN and WARNER CHAPPELL.”

EVGLE partner and attorney KARL FOWLKES noted: “BLXST is a multi-talented creator and EVGLE is a dynamic company, and they both need a publishing partner to support their mission of producing innovative and quality music. Throughout this process, the team at WARNER CHAPPELL has shown that they are excited to invest in BLXST and EVGLE.”

BLXST was born and raised in L.A. and started rapping and producing as a teenager. In 2014, he gained the attention of mainstream acts, producing HITTA J3’s “Do Yo Gudda (Remix)” ft. KENDRICK LAMAR, YG and PROBLEM. In 2016, he debuted his first solo single “Who Would’ve Thought,” and went on to launch his own record label EVGLE in 2018. His career took off in 2019 with his single “Hurt,” which amassed more than 20 million streams. 2020 saw the release of his breakout EP "No Love Lost," followed by an expanded deluxe version, which included his current hit “Chosen.”

BLXST has had a monumental 2021, collaborating with SNOOP DOGG, NAS, RICK ROSS, RUSS, DRAKEO THE RULER, BINO RIDEEAUX, YG and MOZZY, among others. He also made his first TV appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring JIMMY FALLON," where he performed “Chosen” with TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA. In addition, his “Gang Slide” track is the main theme song for the new ISSA RAE-produced HBO reality TV series, "Sweet Life: LOS ANGELES," which premiered over the summer. To top it off, earlier this month he dropped his latest single, “About You” via EVGLE’s partnership with RED BULL RECORDS, which he’ll be performing live for the first time on NEW YEAR'S EVE in downtown L.A

