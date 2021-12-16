Tracklib: Hooking Up With Repost By Soundcloud

TRACKLIB, which specializes in sampling and licensing original music, is partnering with REPOST, the distribution and creator services division of SOUNDCLOUD, to make its professional marketing and monetization service, REPOST BY SOUNDCLOUD, a preferred distributor on the TRACKLIB platform. Through the partnership, creators and producers will be able to distribute their TRACKILIB-sampled tracks all while their streaming revenue is reported automatically to TRACKLIB and paid to the right parties. This simplifies the process and supports fast and easy automated digital revenue payment, meaning creators and producers can spend less time with revenue reporting and more time doing what they love.

Added TRACKLIB CEO/Co-Founder PIR ALMQVIST, "TRACKLIB is pleased to partner with REPOST BY SOUNDCLOUD to refine, simplify and further automate the process of clearing samples. We look forward to continuing making improvements in the industry with REPOST BY SOUNDCLOUD. SOUNDCLOUD has always been an important and creator-first platform, so this partnership resonates well with us.”

Commented SOUNDCLOUD VP/Head of CREATOR JEFF PONCHICK, “At SOUNDCLOUD, we are fundamentally impressed with the problem that TRACKLIB is solving for artists and producers around sample licensing. TRACKLIB's offering is the ideal complement for REPOST BY SOUNDCLOUD creators to have access to, and we look forward to working alongside them to help drive revenue for artists in a new and compelling way.”

