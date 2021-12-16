Triton Digital

TRITON DIGITAL has released the latest U.S. POCAST REPORT for the NOVEMBER 2021 reporting period as measured by its PODCAST METRICS measurement service.

STITCHER MEDIA remained in the #1 spot on the TOP NETWORKS REPORT with 40.3m Average Weekly Downloads and 11.1m Average Weekly Users, followed by, NPR with 31.1m Average Weekly Downloads and 6.8m Average Weekly Users, and AUDACY PODCAST NETWORK with 30.9m Average Weekly Downloads and 9.1m Average Weekly Users.

The top three podcasts include NPR NEWS NOW (NPR) at #1, "The BEN SHAPIRO Show" (CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK) at #2, and CRIME JUNIE (AUDIOCHUCK) at #3.

New shows debuting this period include "The Thing About HELEN & OLGA" (NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP) and "Strangeland" (AD LARGE/CABANA).

"The Shrink Next Door" (WONDERY) returns to the Top 100 Podcasts for the first time since JULY 2020 and with a substantial increase in downloads and listeners. This show has also been made into a TV miniseries on APPLE TV+ starring WILL FERRELL and PAUL RUDD.

To view the full results of the U.S. PODCAST REPORT, go here.

« back to Net News