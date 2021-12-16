Randy Phillips

Music business veteran RANDY PHILLIPS has joined the Board Of Directors at TEG, a global leader in live entertainment, ticketing, and technology. PHILLIPS, whose role will be both advisory and operational, led TEG’s role on behalf of DONDA TOURING in producing and promoting the sold-out DECEMBER 9th benefit concert featuring KANYE WEST and DRAKE at the L.A. MEMORIAL COLISEUM to raise awareness and support for LARRY HOOVER and the cause of prison and sentencing reform. The joint performance came months after the two artists ended their highly-publicized feud and officially made amends.

Said PHILLIPS, “I have had many opportunities in my career to work with some of the greatest artists and executives in the live entertainment sector of the music industry. Joining the extraordinary TEG team is a dream come true for me since I have so much respect for TEG GROUP CEO GEOFF JONES, who built an incredibly well-run and market-leading company in AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND and has built on that success across the globe. Working with a true musical genius like KANYE, again, was an opportunity that my role at TEG afforded me and the results were financially and historically significant. This is just the beginning since our artists work for their fans and TEG works for our artists. Together with my colleagues on the Board and in the operating divisions of TEG, we plan on strategically growing the business through organic growth and acquisitions.”

Added TEG Group CEO GEOFF JONES, “RANDY’s track record in the business speaks for itself. He has done just about everything in the live space and has enormous knowledge, experience and expertise that I look forward to tapping into and working collaboratively with in order to grow the TEG business globally. RANDY shares our growth aspirations, and I have really enjoyed working with him so far. He has already added so much, and I look forward to a long partnership.”

PHILLIPS will work alongside TEG L.A.-based executive AMOS PIZZEY to contribute to the expansion of the TEG footprint in live entertainment, including the creation of unique, owned, or co-owned, and financed intellectual property. PIZZEY was the founder of branding/sponsorship company TALENTHOUSE, where he worked with artists like DAVID GUETTA, PITBULL, LINKIN PARK, ERIC CLAPTON, GREEN DAY and MUMFORD & SONS after starting his career as a member of the group CULTURE CLUB.

PHILLIPS most recently served as President/CEO of LIVESTYLE, INC., a music event producer, which he joined in DECEMBER 2016. Before that, he was CEO at AEG LIVE for 13 years, where he promoted world tours for artists such as BON JOVI, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, JUSTIN BIEBER, KANYE WEST, ROD STEWART and PRINCE, among others, while establishing AEG as a global touring force. He directed AEG’s network of regional offices and worked with subsidiaries including GOLDENVOICE, CONCERTS WEST and TMG-AEG LIVE.

PHILLIPS also produced films featuring MICHAEL JACKSON, JUSTIN BIEBER and KATY PERRY, as well as heading the company’s expansion of its festival division. Previously, he managed or co-managed LIONEL RICHIE, USHER and TONI BRAXTON and launched a joint venture record label, GASOLINE ALLEY, with MCA RECORDS.

PHILLIPS graduated CUM LAUDE from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and attended both the UNIVERSITY OF SANTA CLARA SCHOOL OF LAW and the LOYOLA UNIVERSITY LAW SCHOOL.

« see more Net News