Joni Mitchell Person Of The Year

JON BATISTE and BRANDI CARLILE will serve as Artistic Directors, while MIKE ELIZONDO will be Music Director to honor JONI MITCHELL as this year's MUSICARES Person Of The Year SATURDAY NIGHT, JANUARY 29th two nights before the GRAMMY AWARDS on MONDAY, JANUARY 31st.

Among the artists paying tribute to MITCHELL will be THE BLACK PUMAS, GRAHAM NASH, HERBIE HANCOCK, JAMES TAYLOR, LEON BRIDGES, MAGGIE ROGERS, MICKEY GUYTON, PENTATONIX, as well as both BATISTE and CARLILE.

For tickets and information, go here.

