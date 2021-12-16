Kannon (Top) & Breezy Making Moves

UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS has announced expanded roles of the two most high-profile members of the team behind its long-running weekend program, "Open House Party." KANNON has been promoted to Brand Manager for the program series while JOE BREEZY has been elevated to the role of Music/Industry Relations Director as well as permanent host for the SUNDAY edition of the program. The announcement comes from UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS EVP/Programming ANDY DENEMARK.

KANNON will continue to host the original SATURDAY night edition of the program and he will also work closely with the network in the marketing, formatting, imaging, social media and branding of the show. He will also handle the artist interviews for both weekend broadcasts as well as anchor the “OHP Uncut” podcast and YOUTUBE channel spun from those interview sessions. BREEZY will work closely with KANNON and handle Industry Relations for the show as well as Music Director duties by finalizing the weekly adds, music rotations and music scheduling.

Commented DENEMARK, “'Open House Party' is the most highly regarded brand in Top 40 radio, and the future of the program couldn’t be in better hands than the combination of KANNON and JOE BREEZY. Those two guys, along with producer BILL POWELL, do a great job upholding the long-standing reputation of the show. They’ve also energized the program and everyone who is exposed to it. It’s a killer team.”





