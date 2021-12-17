Lawsuit Filed Against Ramsey

CNN is reporting author, radio host and Evangelical Christian DAVE RAMSEY told the employees at his financial advice company RAMSEY SOLUTIONS they would not be permitted to work from home because it would show a "weakness of spirit." That's according to a lawsuit filed in federal court MONDAY (12/13). According to the suit, the announcement came days after TENNESSEE GOVENOR BILL LEE declared a state of emergency in MARCH 2020 due to the CORONAVIRUS Pandemic.

BRAD AMOS, a former senior video editor with RAMSEY SOLUTIONS, filed suit in the US District Court for the Middle District of TENNESSEE NASHVILLE Division, claiming he was fired in JULY of 2020 after requesting to work from home. According to the suit, AMOS made the request to protect his family who he considered high-risk cases for COVID-19 exposure. The lawsuit demands backpay and monetary damages and claims that he was religiously discriminated against.

In a statement to CNN, RAMSEY SOLUTIONS said AMOS' lawsuit was filled with false statements and had no merit. "Mr. AMOS was fired during a meeting to discuss his poor performance with his leaders, where he insulted his most senior leader. He was not terminated for his religious beliefs or how he wanted to handle COVID. rAMSEY sOLUTIONS' stance has always been that we will comply with applicable laws and regulations related to COVID. The company is fully prepared to defend this lawsuit and prevail. It appears its only goal is to smear RAMSEY SOLUTIONS' reputation and extort a large settlement."

