Virtual News Center Adds WTOB and WWBG/Winston-Salem To Roster
by Charese Frugé
December 17, 2021 at 7:46 AM (PT)
VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER has added SOUTHERN BROADCAST MEDIA, LLC. Classic Hits WTOB and WWBG/WINSTON-SALEM, NC to its list of affiliate radio stations. VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER will provide local newscasts for the station anchored daily by PETER KILEEN.
VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER provides market-specific news, weather, and sports content to dozens of radio stations across the US.
CEO JOEL DEARING said, “BOB SCARBOROUGH is pumping out the classic hits for the TRIAD, and he also knows that local news is still important to the life group. We are proud to keep WTOB listeners up to date, and then get them back to all their favorites.”