A&O&B to host pre-CRS seminar on 2/23

Country radio specialists MIKE O'MALLEY, BECKY BRENNER and KENNY JAY of consulting firm ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER will hold their 28th annual pre-COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) seminar on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd at NASHVILLE's OMNI HOTEL from 8:30 to 11:30a (CT). BMLG RECORDS' LACI KAYE BOOTH will perform at the event, which is free and open to all in the industry.

The event will feature sessions on the future of Country radio, personal growth and highlights from the A&O&B's 17th annual online perceptual study, "Roadmap 2022," in which over 10,000 participants gave their opinions on music tastes, radio usage, digital consumption and more. The full agenda and list of speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Over the past years our presenters have included branding experts, talent coaches, researchers and even a politician,” said O'MALLEY. “It’s a half-day of thought-provoking and actionable sessions that help set the stage for CRS.”

“After a year of virtual meetings, we are excited to be face-to-face again at CRS," said BRENNER. "It is an opportunity to interact, brainstorm and network with our industry friends in a much more personal way. The addition of KENNY JAY gives us the chance to bring new and exciting ideas to the table.” JAY joined the firm in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/4).

Those wishing to RSVP to the pre-CRS Seminar can email BRENNER or JAY. Register for CRS 2022 here.

