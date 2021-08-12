"Run, Rose, Run" out 3/7

DOLLY PARTON will headline the audiobook cast of her new book, "Run, Rose, Run," as character RUTHANNA RYDER. PARTON co-wrote the novel with bestselling author JAMES PATTERSON (NET NEWS 8/12). Fellow Country star KELSEA BALLERINI joins her in the cast, voicing the role of ANNIELEE KEYES, protégée to PARTON’s character. The novel will be available in print and ebook formats on MARCH 7th from publisher LITTLE BROWN AND COMPANY.

“I’m thrilled to share the news that RUTHANNA’s fledgling counterpart in the story, a brilliant young singer/songwriter with a mysteriously dark past, is narrated by KELSEA BALLERINI, who I knew from the beginning could bring the right balance of vulnerability, ferocity and sparkling wit to the character ANNIELEE,” said PARTON. “I think our fans are going to love hearing us in a totally different way than they’re used to, and they’re going to love following our characters on their unpredictable journeys through the NASHVILLE music scene and beyond. We just can’t wait to share our performances, woven into the work of the rest of the amazing cast of professional narrators, with 'Run, Rose, Run!'”

“Working on a creation from the ever-brilliant mind of DOLLY PARTON has to be a dream job for anyone, especially as a young artist in Country music," said BALLERINI. "And as a writer myself, to be asked to join this project that is also a collaboration with JAMES PATTERSON - another incredible storyteller, not to mention bestselling author - has been truly thrilling. It is an incredible privilege to voice the story and character of ANNIELEE, a girl who has seen the worst of what people can do to each other, but who still has the pure ambition to want bigger and better things for herself. She has an unwavering belief in her innate talent and relentlessly pulls herself from the depths of hell into finding her platform to share her gifts with the world. I so enjoyed recording the audiobook of my collection of poetry, 'Feel Your Way Through,' earlier this year, and jumped at the offer to get back in the studio for another literary project. Vocally embodying this complex, bold, and sometimes secretive character through the unpredicted twists and turns of this NASHVILLE-based thriller was such an honor, and I can't wait for listeners to fall in love with her, and this story, too."

