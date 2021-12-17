New Co-Hosts For 'The Big Tigger Morning Show'

AUDACY's Urban WVEE (V-103)/ATLANTA welcomes PATRICIA “MS. PAT” WILLIAMS and SHAMEA MORTON as co-hosts of THE BIG TIGGER MORNING SHOW. The duo will be heard alongside show host bIG tIGGER, weekdays from 6a to 10a (ET) beginning JANUARY 3.

PATRICIA WILLIAMS (aka MS. PAT) is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress. In AUGUST 2021, PAT’s sitcom THE MS. PAT SHOW premiered on BET+ with the series being picked up for a second season within weeks. In SEPTEMBER 2021, PAT returned to her hometown of ATLANTA to tape her first hour standup special, which will premiere on NETFLIX in 2022. In 2017, she published her memoir RABBIT with HARPER COLLINS, which chronicled her life. RABBIT was nominated for an NAACP Award for "Outstanding Literary Work" and ROTTEN TOMATOES included it on their list of “Books Becoming TV Series We Cannot Wait to See.”

Singer, dancer and actress, SHAMEA MORTON is a former member of the quartet CO-ED, whose hit “Roll Wit Me,” was named to BILLBOARD’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop singles chart. She joined the ATLANTA HAWKS cheerleading squad from 2003-2014, cheered for the ATLANTA FALCONS for five seasons, including 2011 and 2012 as captain, and danced for the Georgia FORCE ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE for four seasons.

SVP/Market Manager, AUDACY ATLANTA, RICK CAFFEY said, “We’re excited about the addition of two local superstars to our weekday morning show alongside BIG TIGGER. Their personalities and style, coupled with their connection to our city will bring a fun and unique layer to the show.”

MS PAT added, “I'm happy to be joining THE BIG TIGGER MORNING SHOW with him and SHAMEA. As an ATLANTA native born at GRADY in the basement and raised on FAIRSTREET BOTTOM, I never thought I would one day be co-hosting on V-103. When you put it out in the universe, the universe will give it back to you.”

MORTON also added, “I grew up in this city listening to this station and I am indebted to sharing my love for the people, the community and the culture on this iconic brand with these two legends."

