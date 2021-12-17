Butzky

CLAUDIA BUTZKY has been promoted to EVP/Brand Partnerships & Sync for WARNER RECORDS. In her expanded role, BUTZKY will continue to lead the label’s Brand Partnership team while also overseeing the strategy for creative music placement & campaigns across film, television, gaming, sports, and related platforms. BUTZKY is based at the company’s LOS ANGELES headquarters and reports to Co-Chairman & COO, TOM CORSON.

BUTZKY most recently served as SVP/Brand Partnerships, Strategic Marketing & Commercial Sync Licensing at WARNER RECORDS, and has delivered consistent and impressive results for the label. She expanded MICHAEL BUBLÉ’s mega-successful “Bubly” campaign with PEPSI and orchestrated successful brand partnerships and campaigns for DUA LIPA (national LAYS commercial); CHIKA (FACEBOOK spot which aired during the 2021 Grammys); GREEN DAY (NFL); KEEDRON BRYANT (NFL); JOSH GROBAN (BUSH'S BEANS); PVRIS (RIOT GAMES/LEAGUE OF LEGENDS); SHAWN WASABI (global GLADE commercial); TEDDY SWIMS (AMERICAN AIRLINES); BEBE REXHA (WALGREENS’ graduation campaign); and SAWEETIE (NASCAR, JACK DANIELS, WNBA, SPRITE).

CORSON said, “CLAUDIA is one of the most well-respected and admired strategic branding experts. She’s a powerful creative force who brings tremendous value to our artists, their music, and our company as a whole. Both AARON and I know she will continue to deliver stellar results for WARNER RECORDS.”

BUTZKY added, “I continue to be inspired by the bold thinking and unparalleled drive of TOM, AARON, and the incredible team at WARNER RECORDS. This is such an exciting time in our company’s storied history and I’m honored to have this expanded opportunity and thrilled to work with such talented artists, execs, and an amazing Brand and Sync department.”





