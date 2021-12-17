KRMG Aids Red Cross Blood Drive

COX MEDIA GROUP Talk KRMG is partnering with the AMERICAN RED CROSS in their 14th annual HOLIDAY BLOOD DRIVE. This year’s two-day campaign starts on TODAY. The AMERICAN RED CROSS sees donations drop dramatically between THANKSGIVING and NEW YEAR'S DAY This drive helps make up for that shortage, which is worse this year because of the COVID-19 impact.

KRMG Director/Branding & Programming LEV MAY stated, “The holidays are a time when people look around and try to figure out how to help their community, and we are happy to give them this opportunity to assist their neighbors right here in GREEN COUNTRY."

During this drive, the RED CROSS will have a series of protocols in place to keep donors distanced, including requiring each donor to make an appointment in advance.

