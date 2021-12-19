David Reich: Coming From Uber

UNITEDMASTERS has brought in DAVID REICH as President to lead strategy, technology and operations. He joins the company after five years at UBER, where he led product and growth across 60 countries before founding and leading UBER TRANSIT as GM and Head Of Product.

Said UNITED MASTERS founder/CEO STEVE STOUTE, "DAVID has played a key role in building some of the most impactful digital marketplaces in the world. We are excited that he has joined the UNITEDMASTERS team at such an important inflection point in the music industry and as it continues to scale. As technology continues to lower the barriers to entry, UNITEDMASTERS is becoming the go-to platform for millions of artists to realize the promise of the creator economy."

Added REICH, "UNITEDMASTERS has taken the bold step of building a music distribution service that puts artists first. We're disrupting the legacy music business by letting up-and-coming artists distribute their music directly to fans through streaming services while maintaining ownership of their masters. With UNITEDMASTERS going beyond distribution and developing a full suite of services to support artists at every step of their journey, I'm thrilled to help our artist base pursue their dreams, grow their fan base, and get paid to do what they love."

