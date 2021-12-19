Once Upon A Time In L.A. Turns Tragic

DRAKEO THE RULER, a seminal figure in L.A. hip-hop was reportedly stabbed to death amidst a group attack over the weekend at the ONCE UPON A TIME IN L.A. music festival at BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM in LOS ANGELES.

The rapper was scheduled to perform at the concert, which had a lineup including SNOOP DOGG, ICE CUBE and 50 CENT.

The rapper, whose real name is DARRELL CALDWELL, reportedly died from his injuries.

The 38-year-old was backstage when a fight broke out among several people and he was stabbed.

No arrests had been made as of SUNDAY morning, with no motives indicated as of yet.

Soon after the stabbing, organizers ended the event. The LAPD said on TWITTER that an “incident” had occurred but did not provide details. “The festival has concluded early. LAPD will be in the area assisting [CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL] with the investigation,” the agency said.

SNOOP DOGG was scheduled to perform at 8:30p (PT), but a DJ on the main stage had been playing for about 45 minutes.

SNOOP released the following statement: “My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of DRAKEO THE RULER. I’m not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA.”

At about 9:20, the backstage entrance appeared to be blocked by police. At least 20 officers gathered behind the main stage, where yellow police tape was put up.

LIVE NATION issued the following statement : “There was an altercation in the roadway backstage. Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early.”

CALDWELL had released 10 mixtapes and put out his first studio album earlier this year. He recorded the mixtape “Thank You for Using GTL,” a reference to prison communications company GLOBAL TEL LINK, with verses recorded over a phone while he was being held at MEN'S CENTRAL JAIL awaiting trial in connection with the 2016 killing of a 24-year-old man.

CALDWELL was acquitted of felony murder and attempted murder charges, but L.A. COUNTY prosecutors sought to retry him on conspiracy charges in the slaying. The second case was settled with a plea deal and Caldwell was a free man in NOVEMBER 2020.

Said attorney JOHN HAMASAKI, who defended him on the charges, “We spent the hardest two years together fighting for his freedom, facing life, before walking out a free man just over a year ago, Through it, we became friends and then like family. I don’t even know how to start processing this.”

Tweeted rap journalist JEFF WEISS, “He was special, a legit genius and a kind, caring friend, There are no words to convey the grief.”

« see more Net News