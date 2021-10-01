Cancelled Due To Omicron

iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI 2021 "Jingle Ball" was cancelled at the last minute last night (12/19) due to the COVID-19 "OMICRON" Variant. It was scheduled to take place at FLA LIVE ARENA in MIAMI.

iHEARTMEDIA released a statement which said, “Due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks, as a precautionary measure and for the safety of our staff, talent and guests, we have made the decision to cancel tonight’s iHEARTRADIO Y100 "Jingle Ball." Thank you for your understanding.”









