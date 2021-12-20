100 Christmases

FAITH COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION's SOS Radio & HOPE FOR PRISONERS teamed up to make CHRISTMAS possible for 100 families of children with incarcerated parents. “100 Christmases” happened WEDNESDAY (12/15) at the AHERN HOTEL on the LAS VEGAS Strip! Each family had its own special living room setting complete with couches, a coffee table, a fresh cut CHRISTMAS tree, bikes, stockings & gifts!

Special guests included MIKE WEAVER from BIG DADDY WEAVE, PAULA WHITE, TODD LAMPHERE from CITY SERVE and JONATHAN CAIN from JOURNEY. The team shared CHRISTMAS music and encouragement about God's radical grace & second chances. MIKE WEAVER & SCOTT HERROLD read the CHRISTMAS story out of LUKE Chapter 2. CHALMER HARPER was the DJ playing CHRISTMAS music to set the CHRISTMAS vibe.

Children feel completely forgotten during the CHRISTMAS season when a parent is in prison. The statistics suggest 70% of children with incarcerated parents will end up in a similar situation if the community doesn’t intervene. THE NEVADA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS made it possible for most of the incarcerated moms and dads to surprise their children in person for one night at "100 Christmases!"

SOS Radio PD/Morning Show Host, SCOTT HERROLD said, “8 years ago, JON PONDER (the founder of HOPE FOR PRISONERS) and I sat in a booth at TGI FRIDAYS talking about what we could do in order to make CHRISTMAS personal for kids who feel forgotten when mom or dad are in prison. We began to dream about what each family's living room looks like on CHRISTMAS morning, and what it would take to create that setting again for these kids. We wondered what it would actually take in order to surprise these children with mom or day (straight out of prison) for one night, to enjoy CHRISTMAS together! We didn’t want to simply set up tables in the chow hall of the prison. We wanted to set up individual living rooms for each family to celebrate quality time, just like at home! We started with 15 families, grew to 20, 25 & 50 families over 6 years. This year we doubled our effort from 50 families to serve 100 families in the lobby of THE AHERN HOTEL in LAS VEGAS.”

Click here to see video from the event.

