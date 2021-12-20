Bodarky & Shannon

WFUV NEWS/NEW YORK has announced the promotion of the Content team's GEORGE BODARKY and ROBIN SHANNON. BODARKY, who had been WFUV's News and Public Affairs Director since 2008, has been promoted to Senior Director/Content Strategy and Student Development. He will support the development of WFUV's content strategy and roadmap, help align the station's cross-platform content priorities, and provide stewardship over the station's student training mission in collaboration with FORDHAM UNIVERSITY's academic departments.

SHANNON, who had been FUV's Assistant News and Public Affairs Director, has been promoted to Director/News and Public Affairs and Student Training. She will ensure the highest quality news and public affairs programming while training the next generation of news media professionals. She'll also work to recruit and develop FORDHAM UNIVERSITY students, providing training in all aspects of today’s newsroom experience.

WFUV PD Rich MCLAUGHLIN said, "I'm thrilled that GEORGE and ROBIN are stepping into brand new roles at WFUV. GEORGE has served as a station leader and changemaker for over two decades now. His considerable past experience will help shape WFUV's future. The station has benefited from ROBIN's immense on-air talent and top-notch newsroom expertise for nearly 15 years. She is a team leader who ensures the highest quality news and public affairs programming. ROBIN is also an empathetic mentor and guiding light for future journalists. GEORGE and ROBIN will continue to build bridges with FORDHAM UNIVERSITY, benefiting students and improving upon an already exceptional training program."

BODARKY said, “WFUV has long been a place of opportunity for professional and student staff alike. It’s also long been a place for creativity and innovation. After more than two decades, I am looking forward to taking my skills and experience beyond the newsroom to help WFUV continue to create meaningful and engaging content, reach new and more diverse audiences, and establish even more robust opportunities for aspiring media professionals at FORDHAM UNIVERSITY.”

SHANNON added, "Whether instructing FORDHAM UNIVERSITY students or leading and mentoring young aspiring journalists in the WFUV-FM Newsroom, I have been honored to share an engaging passion honed by more than 20 years in journalism. As a woman of color, it also shows diversity in management is important to WFUV and FORDHAM UNIVERSITY. In accepting this promising new role, I look forward to making an even greater impact upon the FORDHAM community and beyond, as we enthusiastically prepare the next generation of intellectually curious journalists, storytellers, and citizens. Like all tenets of public media, journalism is a critical discipline. At its best, it facilitates democracy, extends humanity, and fosters community."





