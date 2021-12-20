Edward G. Atsinger III

SALEM MEDIA GROUP has named EDWARD G. ATSINGER III to the newly created role of Executive Chairman Of The Board Of Directors on JANUARY 1st, from his previous post as Chief Executive Officer. DAVID SANTRELLA, currently President Of Broadcast Media, is the new CEO, while DAVID EVANS, current President/Digital Media & Publishing, will be promoted to the position of COO. STUART W. EPPERSON SR, current SALEM Chairman, will resign from the Board effective JANUARY 1st, transitioning to the position of Chairman Emeritus, and STUART W. EPPERSON JR. will join the Board, filling the vacancy created by his father's resignation.

Since founding SALEM in 1974, ATSINGER, along with his brother-in-law EPPERSON SR., has grown the company from a single radio station into one of its leading multimedia companies specializing in CHRISTIAN and conservative content.

SANTRELLA will succeed him in overseeing day-to-day business at the company.

Commented SANTRELLA, “I am deeply honored to have been appointed as SALEM’s next CEO. I look forward to working in close partnership with DAVID EVANS to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities that exist in today’s media landscape, to further the mission of our company and to grow our business. I am blessed that I will have ED alongside me in my new role.”

Added ATSINGER, “I am pleased to serve as Executive Chairman and to oversee the succession to the next generation of leadership of our company. I am looking forward to working with the executive team to continue SALEM’s vitally important mission of serving the media needs of the audiences interested in CHRISTIAN content and public policy programming with a traditional conservative focus. We have a tremendously talented, deep and dedicated leadership team at SALEM. DAVID SANTRELLA and DAVID EVANS each have played a critical role in developing and executing the strategy in place today, and I am confident they have the vision, skills, experience and capabilities necessary to provide continued leadership of SALEM well into the future."

