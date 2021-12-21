-
Metallica’s 40th Anniversary Concerts Available On-Demand This Weekend
by DC Rahe
December 22, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Two of METALLICA’s 40th anniversary concerts will be stream on-demand for a limited time in the US on THE CODA COLLECTION and international on AMAZON PRIME from FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24th 9a (PT)/12p (ET)/ 5p (GT)/2a (JT) through MONDAY, DECEMBER 27th at 8:59p (PT)/11:59p (ET)/4:59a (GT)/1:59p (JT).
For information on how to stream both shows, click https://bit.ly/watchMetallica40
For more about THE CODA COLLECTION, visit www.codacollection.co.