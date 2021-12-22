Woody

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WXDX (105.9 THE X)/PITTSBURGH has added THE WOODY SHOW to its line up effective JANUARY 4th. It will air from 6a to 10a (ET).

THE WOODY SHOW is highly-interactive, socially-engaging appointment radio. Featuring WOODY, along with co-hosts RAVEY, GREG GORY, MENACE and SEBAS. It's described by listeners as “authentic,” “raw,” “unapologetic,” and the “recess/happy hour on the radio.” In 2016, the popular program was a NAB MARCONI Radio Award finalist for “Major Market Personality of the Year,” and it was launched into national syndication by PREMIERE NETWORKS in 2017.

105.9 THE X PD ABBY KRIZNER said, “The entire 105.9 The X family is excited to welcome WOODY back to PITTSBURGH. WOODY and his crew join a strong lineup along with MARK MADDEN in the afternoons, the best rock and alternative for PITTSBURGH, and our unmatched coverage and broadcasts of The PITTSBURGH PENGUINS.”

WOODY added, “My PITTSBURGH roots run deep. I was conceived, birthed and, like MARK CUBAN, graduated High School in MT. LEBANON. I bleed black and gold. My radio career began as an intern at B94 and, thanks to ABBY KRIZNER, GENE ROMANO and DAVID EDGAR, it continues on at 105-9 THE X!”

