New Board Members

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) has announced four new board members: TOM BURNS, Owner, TECHNICOM & SAUK VALLEY BROADCASTING; GARY BERKOWITZ, Pres., BERKOWITZ BROADCAST CONSULTING; STEVE CLENDENIN, Owner & General Manager, Classic Hits WHGM-AM/FM/HAVRE DE GRACE, MD; and JIM JACOBS, Pres., RADIO RICHMOND, LLC. The election took place between NOVEMBER and DECEMBER. New board members will serve beginning JANUARY 1, 2020, for a three-year term.

IBA Executive Dir. RON STONE said, “The IBA is committed to having a Board that is representative of its members and elected by the members. Every year, one-third of the Board turns over to keep fresh ideas flowing. No existing Board member may serve more than one three-year term. This is our first election since the IBA was formed in APRIL 2020, and we had over a dozen candidates that accepted nominations to fill the four open seats.”

BERKOWITZ stated, “I am very energized to join the IBA board. I look forward to working with all the members as we go into another year of making great radio.”

JIM JACOBS added, “In an incredibly short period of time, the hard work of the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has shown remarkable growth. I am looking forward to working with the IBA Board and being a part of what promises to be an even brighter future.”

Outgoing board members are DAVID STEPHENS, Owner, STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP; MICHAEL J. FLOOD, Owner, FLOOD COMMUNICATIONS, LLC; DEBORAH BARRERA, CPA, CGMA, CFO, R COMMUNICATIONS LLC; and CINDY TAYLOR CHESSON, GM, RIVER RADIO NETWORK/BRIDGE MEDIA/OHIO MIDLAND NEWSGROUP.

STONE added, “The entire board and membership send best wishes for future success for all the outgoing members and thank them for their contributions during the first 18 months of the IBA.”

