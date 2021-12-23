Ferguson

ALL ACCESS has learned that a court ruling will allow a lawsuit against former HUBBARD BROADCASTING Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO Morning Host ERIC FERGUSON to move forward. The suit involves allegations against him of an "unwanted sexual relationship" while FERGUSON worked at the station (NET NEWS 9/27).

COOK COUNTY Circuit Judge DANIEL KUBASIAK denied a motion by FERGUSON's attorney to dismiss the case filed last MAY by CYNTHIA DENICOLO, who worked with him at the station for 20 years before her job was eliminated in 2020.

According to a blog post by CHICAGO Media's ROBERT FEDER, FERGUSON left the station after 25 years in OCTOBER amid several more allegations presented against him after DENICOLO's suit was filed. His attorney filed a motion to dismiss the suit, calling it "completely devoid of factual allegations" and said "FERGUSON emphatically denies the existance of a sexual relationship with the plaintiff as well as any other allegations of misconduct."

In response to WEDNESDAY’s ruling, DENICOLO’s attorney said, “We look forward to trying CYNTHIA DENICOLO’s case against Mr. FERGUSON in open court, and we have no doubt the jury will know Cynthia is telling the truth.”

