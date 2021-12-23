QUINN (Photo: s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

iHEARTMEDIA has announced that radio and entertainment icon MARTHA QUINN will host THE MARTHA QUINN SHOW, a new midday show launching JANUARY 10th that will broadcast across more than 35 iHEARTMEDIA stations, including stations in SAN FRANCISCO, SEATTLE, MILWAUKEE, SALT LAKE CITY, MINNEAPOLIS, ST. LOUIS and more.

THE MARTHA QUINN SHOW will feature original MTV VJ MARTHA QUINN bringing her signature positivity and her love of all things music to listeners every weekday. It will include her daily benchmark features like "Martha’s Mixtape," "Totally Awesome News," "Martha’s Wellness Shot," and more. Her show will also showcase much of the music that she introduced to the world as an original MTV VJ.

Chief Programming Officer and Pres./National Programming Group, iHEARTMEDIA, TOM POLEMAN said, “MARTHA has such a genuine and uplifting personality and she constantly brings excitement and positivity to listeners. She has an unmatched ability to connect with her audience, not to mention an amazing playlist filled with the songs she helped make famous through the years. We know that listeners across the country will fall in love with MARTHA QUINN, just as audiences everywhere have for decades.”

QUINN added, “For over five years, I’ve been bowled over by the passion and support of our SAN FRANCISCO listeners. And now I get to bond with music fans all across the country, what an honor! A million thanks to the awesome team at iHEARTMEDIA.”

