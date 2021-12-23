Zimmerman

KENSINGTON DIGITAL MEDIA has named WOODY ZIMMERMAN COO over all its properties. He is currently the GM for WARSAW, IN's Classic Hits WRSW, Country WAWC WILLIE 103.5, and News Now WRSW.

KENSINGTON Founder & Pres., TONY RICHARDS said, “WOODY has been an integral part of the growth of our company and I'm excited about the leadership he’ll bring for years to come."





