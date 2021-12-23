Adds Two Chubb Rock Programs

UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS and ORBYT MEDIA have announced Urban AC CKFG (G98.7)/TORONTO has added CHUBB ROCK’s programs DIGGIN’ IN THA CRATES and AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN to the station’s lineup. DIGGIN’ IN THA CRATES airs SATURDAYS at 8p (ET), and AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN airs SUNDAYS at 9p (ET) on G98.7.

ROCK said, “There’s a big Caribbean community in TORONTO, and my uncle even lived there for over 40 years! I’m excited about the partnership with G98.7. It’s a dream come true!”

G98.7 GM GARY GUNTER added, “I am over the moon excited to be adding a hip-hop living legend to the new G98.7 lineup. CHUBB ROCK brings his Caribbean roots and love of old school hip-hop to TORONTO with two weekend shows that will light up The 6ix. DIGGIN’ IN THA CRATES and AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN are incredible shows that our listeners will welcome with open arms. CHUBB ROCK joining G98.7 is a match made in radio heaven.”

ORBYT MEDIA's ROB BASILE said, “We’re extremely proud of our partnership with G98.7 and elated that CHUBB ROCK is hitting the TORONTO airwaves with his warm and familiar presentation style and exceptional content curation."

DIGGIN’ IN THA CRATES and AUTHENTIC CARIBBEAN are available to Canadian stations from ORBYT MEDIA: info@orbytmedia.com

