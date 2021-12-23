Corey Bank

MIFFLIN COUTRY COMMUNICATIONS has named COREY BANK GSM for its three stations, Rock WCHX, Adult Hits WKVA and Country WVNW (STAR COUNTRY 96.7)/LEWISTOWN, PA, starting JANUARY 10th.

Commented Market Manager TONY PEIFFER, “We are thrilled to have COREY on the team. His youthful exuberance, and experience in markets of many sizes made choosing him to lead our sales team an easy decision. We look forward to future growth with COREY and are glad he decided to join us at our cluster of heritage stations in CENTRAL PA.”

Added BANK, “Today marks the start of a new journey. I’m excited for this opportunity to guide their sales team, and to be a leader in the JUNIATA VALLEY business community. We have major plans for success this upcoming year.”

