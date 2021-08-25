Nirvana Files Motion To Dismiss Suit (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

NIRVANA has filed a motion to dismiss the recent lawsuit filed over the cover of the band's album NEVERMIND which features the iconic baby on the cover. In AUGUST, SPENCER ELDEN, the man who claims he was the baby featured in the image, sued the surviving members of NIRVANA as well as the estate of KURT COBAIN, alleging the photo of the baby reaching for a dollar in a swimming pool violated federal child pornography statutes and argues child sexual exploitation (NET NEWS 8/25).

The band, as well as KURT COBAIN's widow, COURTNEY LOVE, are asking the court to throw out the lawsuit, saying ELDEN's claim that the photograph on the NEVERMIND cover is child pornography is "not serious" and insisting that his claim is "barred by the applicable statute of limitations." Federal child pornography law has a 10-year statute of limitations, beginning when a victim "reasonably discovers" the violation itself or the harm caused by it.

The request said, "ELDEN has spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed 'Nirvana Baby'. He has reenacted the photograph in exchange for a fee, many times; he has had the album title NEVERMIND tattooed across his chest; he has appeared on a talk show wearing a self-parodying, nude-colored onesie; he has autographed copies of the album cover for sale on EBAY; and he has used the connection to try to pick up women.

The motion adds: "ELDEN's claim that the photograph on the NEVERMIND album cover is 'child pornography' is, on its face, not serious. A brief examination of the photograph, or ELDEN's own conduct (not to mention the photograph's presence in the homes of millions of AMERICANS who, on ELDEN's theory, are guilty of felony possession of child pornography) makes that clear."

ELDEN is seeking damages of either $150,000 from each of the defendants or unspecified damages to be determined at trial, attorney fees, an injunction to prohibit all parties "from continuing to engage in the unlawful acts and practices described herein," and a trial by jury.

BLABBERMOUTH.NET has the full story here.

« see more Net News