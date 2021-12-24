Cindy Scull Leaves 97.1 The Eagle

ALL ACCESS has learned that CINDY SCULL has departed iHEARTMEDIA's Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE)/DALLAS - FORT WORTH after 27 years with the station. SCULL said goodbye to THE SCULLY MORNING SHOW and listeners via an INSTAGRAM post earlier this week.

SCULL said, "Hey all- Time for the official 'Goodbye to KEGL' post, as of 11/30/21 I am no longer w/97.1 THE EAGLE/DALLAS. 27 years—chock full of great memories, from RUSS MARTIN, DUANE DOHERTY, CINDY COYLE, KEGL afternoons w/ROBERT & CHAZ, KEGL mornings, baggin on TOM BRADY, NIKKI SIXX, all the interviews, BFD'S, Freakers , hangin w/y'all and SO much more. It has been the privilege of my life to have you as my friends + I'll miss you beyond measure. It all boiled down to a contract dispute. I wanted to work from home, & they wanted in office. Its all good cuz I'm a WALL ST Bets Degenerate Ape & that pays an ass-load better. In the meantime, Wake Up Bitches....you gonna be late. Love you guys."

Scull served as APD/MD/afternoon host from 1994 until the station’s 2004 flip to Soft AC. She then hosted middays at sister Classic Rock KZPS (LONESTAR 92.5)/DALLAS - FORT WORTH and Cumulus Classic Rock KDBN (93.3 The Bone)/DALLAS - FORT WORTH. SCULL rejoined KEGL in 2008, a few months after the EAGLE brand returned. Over the next five years, she went from nights to mornings to middays before claiming mornings for good in 2013. .

ALL ACCESS has reached out to iHEARTMEDIA DALLAS for comment, but no response so far.

