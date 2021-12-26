The Marvelettes

WANDA YOUNG, a member of MOTOWN girl group THE MARVELETTES, has died in suburban DETROIT at the age of 78 on DECEMBER 15th of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

YOUNG and THE MARVELETTES were just teenagers when they recorded "Please Mr. Postman," a favorite of THE BEATLES, in 1961, who recorded it for their second U.K. album The song was MOTOWN's first #1 pop hit.

The all-female group was signed by BERRY GORDY to MOTOWN's TAMLA label and included, aside from YOUNG, GEORGEANNA TILLMAN, GLADYS HORTON, KATHERINE ANDERSON and JUANITA COWART.

The teens were students at INKSTER HIGH SCHOOL and were members of a singing group called THE CASINYETS with graduate GEORGIA DOBBINS, who was replaced by YOUNG when the group signed to TAMLA.

Other MARVALETTES songs included “Twistin’ Postman,” “Playboy” and “Too Many Fish In The Sea,” which followed “Please Mr. Postman.” The group would later record such hits as “Don’t Mess With Bill,” “The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game” and “My Baby Must Be a Magician.”

After THE MARVELETTES disbanded in the early '70s, YOUNG recorded solo records for other labels.

YOUNG is survived by her children META VENTRESS, ROBERT RODGERS III and BOBBAE ROGERS, in addition to seven grandchildren, a great-grandson, four sisters and four brothers.

« see more Net News