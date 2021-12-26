War On Drugs: The Best Rock Album Of The Year?

Call it the #MeToo year. Women artists dominated the charts and critical thought, with 15 of the 20 coming from the distaff side of things. Only three “traditional” rock bands in the dynamic WAR ON DRUGS, with ADAM GRANDUCIEL channeling our own solitary quarantined spirits into a hopeful light at the end of the tunnel, while indie darlings PARQUET COURTS paid tribute to DAVID BYRNE by discovering their inner Afropop, if you’ll excuse the expression. And AJR made the UPPER WEST SIDE safe for rock again. Elsewhere, OLIVIA RODRIGO became this year’s ALANIS MORISETTE/BILLIE EILISH, while who woulda figgered LANA DEL REY as the grand dame of mope-pop? GIRL IN RED came outta nowhere, OK NORWAY, to tickle our fancies, while LIZ PHAIR went from BJs to divorce albums in the course of three decades. Finally, the mixtape was revealed as the inner consciousness of the multi-talented entrepreneur TYLER THE CREATOR, who made one of the best headphone albums this side of FIRESIGN THEATER.

Out of force of habit, I have divided up the traditional 100 points as adjudicate by DEAN OF AMERICAN ROCK CRITICS ROBERT CHRISTGAU's (now-defunct?) VILLAGE VOICE PAZZ & JOP POLL ballot among my Top 10 as follows.

1. THE WAR ON DRUGS, "I Don’t Live Here Anymore" (ATLANTIC) 17: ADAM GRANDUCIEL provided JERRY GARCIA-like zen consolation for a lost two years shining a bright light at the end of the tunnel

2. OLIVIA RODRIGO, "SOUR" (GEFFEN) 15: The year’s pop diva proved intelligence and the Top 40 can co-exist quite nicely, thank you.

3. LANA DEL REY, "Chemtrails Over The Country Club" (INTERSCOPE) 12: Might be sacrilege, but she’s the closes thing to a real-life Lady of the Canyon we have these days.

4. PARQUET COURTS, "Sympathy For Life" (ROUGH TRADE) 11: The latest in an impressive lineage of NEW YORK guitar bands finds the funk, as so many have before them, but also reasons to believe in 2021.



5. GIRL IN RED, "If I Could Make It Go Quiet" (AWAL) 10: SCANDINAVIA rock rules again with this feisty, “I’ll do it my way, thank you very much” star in the making.

6. TYLER THE CREATOR, "Call Me If You Get Lost" (COLUMBIA) 9: The man is playing chess, while the rest of us are stuck in checkers. Mixtape as stream-of-consciousness theater of the mind.

7. JULIEN BAKER, "Little Oblivions" (MATADOR) 8: Her misery keeps us company.

8. AJR, "OK Orchestra" (BMG) 7: Who said smart and pop can’t coexist? Not these smart alecks, who are stuck between BROADWAY and downtown, and make the most of that middle ground.

9. JONNY GREENWOOD, "The Power Of The Dog (Music From The Netflix Film)" (LAKESHORE) 6: Not just a massive soundtrack, but the instrumental album of the year and perhaps the century.

10. LIZ PHAIR, " S oberish" (CHRYSALIS) 5: From oral sex to divorce in 30 years she is the JOAN DIDION/EVE BABITZ of pop-rock, and godmother to all the latest femme fatales.

11. ARLO PARKS, "Collapsed In Sunbeams" (TRANSGRESSIVE)



12. ADELE, "30" (COLUMBIA)

13. BILLIE EILISH, "Happier Than Ever" (DARKROOM/INTERSCOPE)

14. JAPANESE BREAKFAST, "Jubilee" (DEAD OCEANS)

15. CLAIRO, "Sling" (FADER/REPUBLIC)

16. JOY OLADOKUN, "In Defense Of My Own Happiness" (VERVE FORECAST/REPUBLIC)

17. YOLA, "Stand For Myself" (EASY EYE SOUND)

18. COURTNEY BARNETT, "Things Take Time, Take Time" (MILK!/MOM + POP)

19. REMI WOLF, "Juno" (ISLAND/EMI)

20. THE WEATHER STATION, "Ignorance" (FAT POSSUM)

21. ST. VINCENT, "Daddy's Home" (LOMA VISTA)

22. KACEY MUSGRAVES, "Star-Crossed" (MCA NASHVILLE/INTERSCOPE)

23. "Licorice Pizza Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" (REPUBLIC RECORDS)

24. DOJA CAT, "Planet Her" (KEMOSABE/RCA)

25. KANYE WEST, "DONDA" (DEF JAM/IDJ)

