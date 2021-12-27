DeDe In The Morning At All Access Audio Summit 2022

ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is excited to announce that KKDA (K104)/DALLAS Morning Star DEDE McGUIRE is set to be our MC for opening day on APRIL 20th. DEDE will keep you entertained as she guides you through the day’s agenda of cutting-edge sessions.

DEDE commented, “I am excited about being one of the MC's for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022. The roster of radio talent and power players participating ensures that there will be a lot to learn. It's going to be so much fun with some awesome speakers. The future of radio is now.”

THE ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT MISSION : Bringing industry pros from radio, music, streaming, podcasting to share their knowledge with you at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 on APRIL 20th & 21st, powered by the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD.

ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is gearing up with a spectacular lineup of speakers set -- with more great names being added during the first few days of 2022! These folks are here to lend positivity to your radio stations and inspire change to help meet the expectations of today’s radio listeners who have more choices than ever.

Because of the uncertainty about the new COVID-19 OMICRON variant out there, the high price of travel by airplane or car, and the cost of a hotel room, everyone at ALL ACCESS felt being cautious was the way to go … and so a virtual ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 event is being assembled and will broadcast on APRIL 20th & 21st.

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

They will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have more than 50 speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving audience unaccounted for -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Just like ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is designed to make it easy to watch live as it happens, or on-demand whenever you like across up to two devices for the broadcast on APRIL 20 & 21 and then on-demand when it’s convenient for you.

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success -- with more notable speakers to come, soon!

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

