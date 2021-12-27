Maddie & Tae (Photo: Joseph Llanes)

MERCURY NASHVILLE’s MADDIE & TAE postponed their headlining “CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour” after the duo’s TAYLOR KERR was put on temporary bed rest by her doctor as a result of her pregnancy. The tour was supposed to have kicked off on THURSDAY, JANUARY 6th in OKLAHOMA CITY and hit 16 cities before wrapping up on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12th in ATLANTA. CALLISTA CLARK and SACHA were booked as support.

The duo posted the news on their INSTAGRAM account YESTERDAY (12/27), writing, “As excited as we are to get out on the road and see everyone, we are holding off on our return a little bit longer. TAE and her baby are doing great, but the doctor has placed her on temporary bed rest. Out of precaution, we are postponing our upcoming tour dates … Rescheduled dates to be announced soon! We appreciate your understanding, and we’ll be back on tour with new music as soon as we can!”

KERR revealed in NOVEMBER that she and her BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT songwriter/producer husband, JOSH KERR, are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in the spring (NET NEWS 11/22).

