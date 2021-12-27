Suing Music Choice For Royalties.

SOUNDEXCHANGE has scored a legal victory in its royalties battle with MUSIC CHOICE. The court referred the case to the COPYRIGHT ROYALTIES BOARD (CRB), rather than hearing it in Federal court.

SOUNDEXCHANGE sued MUSIC CHOICE to recover unpaid royalties in 2019 following an audit of its royalty statements, claiming the cable channel “systematically underreported its gross proceeds,” leading to underpayment for statutory royalties.

MUSIC CHOICE relies on a statutory license to obtain the rights to use sound recordings in its programming for business establishment service (BES).

Currently, the basic royalty rate for a BES, decided by the CRB, is “12.5% of [the] licensee’s ‘gross proceeds’ derived from the use in such service of musical programs that are attributable to copyrighted recordings.”

SOUNDEXCHANGE hired an independent auditor, who looked at the royalty statements provided by MUSIC CHOICE for its BES during the period of JANUARY 1st, 2013 through DECEMBER 31st, 2016 and claims to have found that it wasn’t paying the correct royalties for its use of sound recordings.

MUSIC CHOICE also claims that “the questions presented by this case,” which relate to the “interpretation of regulations and statutes of that authority to the unique facts of this case, are of the sort that district courts routinely resolve,” while SOUNDEXCHANGE had sought to have the COPYRIGHT ROYALTIES BOARD make the adjudication.

