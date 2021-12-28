The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – walking cheek by jowl with the numbers crunchers from XTRENDS – have completed our journey over the river and through the woods. Our reward? Another freakin’ survey. Rust never sleeps. The DECEMBER survey was fully infused with the stench of BURL IVES and featured the long THANKSGIVING break. It ran from NOVEMBER 11th through DECEMBER 8th. As you might expect, it also had a dramatic effect on the ratings fortunes of many stations and looked something like this…

NEW YORK: It’s The Holiday Season…

... just not the HOLIDAY book. iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) joined the elf brigade near the beginning of week two. As you might expect, that had a dramatic effect on the station’s share (6.8-9.7) as it remained #1 6+. It also eclipsed last year’s score of 8.7. MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS finished in second place for the fifth straight survey though it posted its lowest share since MARCH (6.5-5.8). SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) bounced back from a down book (4.5-5.1) to move up from a tie at #6 to #3. AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS had its lowest share since the HOLIDAY survey as it dipped to #4 (5.5-4.5). Two cluster buddies were a huddled mass at #5. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3) remained in place as it ended a three-book surge (4.6-4.2), while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) stepped down from #4 (5.1-4.2). WLTW continued as the cume leader (3,444,200-4,084,000) – a whopping 18.6% increase. The market was off by 1.0%.

WLTW was on cruise control as it easily captured the 25-54 crown again. The station also bested last year’s share. The Santa effect was null and void on a couple of stations. WSKQ had its best outing since JUNE as it moved up to #2, while iHEARTMEDIA Rhythmic AC WKTU (103.5 KTU) posted its largest share in over a year as it advanced from #6 to #3. Despite a down book, WHTZ held on to the #4 slot. AUDACY Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7) had its first down book since MARCH as it slid from #2 to #5. It just edged out iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1), which was up four slots to #6 as it regained most of last month’s big share loss. WCBS fell from #5 to a three-way tie at #9.

For the first time since AUGUST, WLTW was #1 18-34 thanks to a generous helping of holiday cheer. The station could not quite live up to last year’s double-digit performance. WBLS saw its five-book surge come to a grinding halt as it stepped down to #2. WKTU went from #10 to #3 with its biggest share since JULY, while WHTZ slipped to #4. WWPR moved up to #5 as it bounced back from a down book, while MEDIACO Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97) slid to #6 with its smallest share in over a year. WNEW dropped from #4 to #8.

Last month, WLTW, WSKQ, and WHTZ were tied at #1 18-49. You can probably guess which station was still in that spot this time. Yup, WLTW – which also edged out last year’s number. WSKQ slipped to #2 despite an up book, while WHTZ dipped to #3 as it ended a strong two-book surge. It was tied with WWPR, which advanced from #8 with its highest score in over a year. WKTU was close behind as it stepped up to #5. Two stations exited the top five. WBLS slipped to #6, while WNEW dropped three places to #7.

LOS ANGELES: Santa’s Gone Surfing

iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST was #1, 6+ for the fifth straight survey. Oh, right, it also went into Claus mode the day after the book began. The station nearly doubled its previous share (6.0-11.6) and trounced last year’s number (10.7). AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) copped its fourth straight #2 finish, though with its smallest share in over a year (5.5-4.9). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) stood alone at #3 (4.2-4.5), while AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) dipped to #4 (4.2-4.0). UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) remained at #5 (4.1-3.8). However, it had company as iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KIIS FM) moved up a spot (3.9-3.8). KOST was still the cume leader with a 24.0% increase (2,463,900-3,055,500). The market grew by 1.3%.

For the third book in a row, KOST was #1 25-54. Thanks to those hard-working elves, the station more than doubled its previous share, hit double digits, and beat last year’s number. KBIG landed its largest share in over a year, which helped the station advance from #5 to #2. KRTH again scored its lowest number in over a year as it slipped to #3. A flat KIIS stepped down to #4, while KLVE had its lowest mark since APRIL as it moved down to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) leapt from a tie at #13 to #7 with its best performance in exactly a year. It was tied with AUDACY Adult Hits KCBS, which had its lowest score in over a year, and iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7).

Those unpredictable 18-34’s. KOST nearly quadrupled its previous share as it rocketed from #17 to #1, though it could not duplicate last year’s double-digit score. KRTH had its first down book since MAY as it slipped to #2, while KIIS repeated at #3 with a slight decrease. KYSR was down a couple of slots to #4 with its lowest score since the last time we were drinking that awful eggnog (don’t fight me on this). KBIG stood alone at #5 with a slight increase. It was not far in front of KRRL, which leapt from #11 to #6 with a strong increase. SBS Spanish AC KXOL (MEGA 96.3) slid to #7 as it returned a portion of last month’s large increase. KTWV fell from #4 to #9 and was tied with UNIVISION Regional Mexican KSCA.

Completing the demo sweep, KOST more than doubled its previous 18-49 share, scored double digits, beat last year’s tally, and moved from #5 to #1. They must be exhausted. KRTH was off slightly but was #2 for the fourth book in a row. KIIS had its first down book since Santa was last on the scene and dropped from #1 to #3. KBIG repeated at #4 with a slight increase, while KLVE dropped to #5. KRRL went from #12 to #6 with its best showing in over a year.

CHICAGO: Roasting Chestnuts

Last survey, both iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) and AUDACY News WBBM-A were tied at #1 6+. You can see where this is going. WLIT flipped the Frosty switch towards the end of the NOVEMBER survey and remained #1 (5.7-11.8). Last year the station clocked in with a 9.5 share. WBBM-A stepped down to #2 (5.7-5.7). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) remained at #3 (5.0-5.1), but it had company. WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ had its best book since FEBRUARY (4.7-5.1) as it moved up from #5. HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) was flat (4.4-4.4) but stepped up to #5. HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 FM THE DRIVE) had its smallest share since FEBRUARY (4.8-4.0) as it slid to #6. WLIT repeated as the cume leader (1,336,300-2,058,200) – an astounding 54.0% increase. The market fell by 0.9%.

WLIT came close to tripling its previous 25-54 share as it moved up to #1. The station was in double digits and easily surpassed last year’s total. UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ BUENA 105.1) had its lowest number in over a year as it dipped to #2. This also ended the station’s ten-book winning streak. WTMX was off slightly as it dipped to #3, while two stations with down books were caroling together at #4. WBEZ remained in place, while CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS stepped up from #5.

WLIT more than doubled its NOVEMBER 18-34 share as it advanced two spaces to #1. As with the previous two demos, the station was in double-digit territory and easily beat last year’s number. Last month’s leader was WTMX. It was off slightly and dipped to #2 where it was tied with a flat iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM). AUDACY Top 40/M WBBM (B-96) and iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI had been tied at #4. Both stations endured the same small share loss to remain partners in that space.

If you’ve been following along closely you can probably predict what happened 18-49. WLIT stepped up to #1, nearly tripled its previous share, and crushed last year’s total. WOJO had its lowest mark since we last saw the lords a-leaping and dipped to #2. This ended the station’s six-book stay at #1. WKSC was off slightly but moved up two spots to #3. WTMX was also off a bit but also moved up two places to #4. UNIVISION Spanish AC WPPN (AMOR 106.7) slipped to #5. It was paired with WVAZ, which advanced from a tie at #8 despite a slight loss. WBEZ had its smallest share since JULY as it dropped from a tie at #3 and landed in a three-way confab at #7.

SAN FRANCISCO: Almost, Santa

BONNEVILLE AC KOIT went full on Kringle in week two of the survey. It worked out rather well. The station had a massive share increase (4.2-7.9) and easily topped last year’s number (6.3). However, it could only rise to #2 6+ because KQED INC. N/T KQED won the demo for the twelfth book in a row (7.8-8.6). AUDACY News KCBS-A dipped to #3 (7.2-6.7). These three stations were well clear of the rest of the field. iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) slipped to #4 with its lowest score since MARCH (4.4-4.1), while iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) moved up a couple of places to #5 with its best outing in over a year (3.6-3.8). AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) dipped to #6 with its first down book since JUNE (4.2-3.6). KOIT remained the cume leader (1,062,100-1,288,100) – a 21.3% increase. The market rose by 0.4%.

There was no lump of coal in KOIT’s 25-54 stocking as the station moved from #5 to #1, though it could not match last year’s number. It also just edged out KQED, which remained at #2 with a massive share increase. Last month’s leader – KLLC – surrendered a good portion of its previous massive increase and slid to #3. It was barely ahead of iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WILD 94.9), which did slip to #4 but landed its largest share in over a year. A flat KIOI dropped to #5, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL stepped up to #6 as it got back some of last month’s big loss.

The spirit of the season resonated quite well with the 18-34 crowd as KOIT went from #6 to #1. The station more than doubled its previous share, beat last year’s number, and landed in double-digit land. KYLD returned all of last month’s big increase as it dipped to #2. KMEL stepped down to #3 with its lowest total since MAY, while KIOI slipped to #4 despite a solid increase. A flat BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) repeated at #5, while AUDACY Rhythmic AC KRBQ (THE NEW Q102.1) fell three places to #7 as it ended a three-book surge. It was tied with SBS Regional Mexican KRZZ (93.3 LA RAZA).

KOIT came dangerously close to doubling its previous 18-49 share as it leapt from #6 to #1. The station also outpaced what it posted a year ago. KLLC ended a strong four-book surge as it moved from first to second. It was tied with KIOI, which moved up a slot with its best book in over a year. KYLD slipped to #4 with a small loss, while KQED dipped to #5 with a slight gain. A flat KMEL stepped down to #6 – its first time out of the top five since JUNE.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: Star Of Wonder

iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) went all holly and mistletoe a day after the book began. Things worked out pretty well as it moved from a tie at #4 to #1 6+ (4.3-8.8). This was a far better outcome than last year when it posted a 5.7. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1) finished in second place for the fourth book in a row (4.9-5.1), while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONESTAR 92.5) was parked at #3 for the third straight survey (4.7-4.5).

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) ended its four-book run at #1 as it dropped to #4 with its lowest score since JULY (5.1-4.4). AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 KLUV) stepped up to #5 (4.1-4.3). SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) dropped from a tie at #4 to #8 as it returned a good chunk of last month’s huge increase (4.3-3.7). It was tied with another CHRISTMAS station. SALEM Christian Contemporary KLTY flipped the format in about the middle of the book and rose from a tie at #12 (3.2-3.7). KDGE was the cume leader again (1,064,000-1,398,500) – a 31.4% increase. The market was off by 0.4%.

The power of the Claus cannot be denied. In OCTOBER, KDGE was #12 25-54. Last month, it was tied at #6. You can see where this is going. The station landed at #1 this time and easily beat last year’s number in the process. KLNO had its best book in over a year as it stepped up to #2. Three wise stations were camped out at #3. KKDA slipped from #2 as it returned a portion of last month’s massive gain, while KZPS stepped up from #4 with a slight increase. KHKS ended its four-book reign at #1 as it formed the third side of the triangle with its lowest total since JUNE. CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A (THE TICKET) fell from #5 to #12 as it ended a robust four-book surge.

KDGE had almost doubled its 18-34 share over the last two surveys and landed at #1 this time. It also topped last year’s total. KLNO moved down to #2, which ended its three-book stay at #1. KHKS had its lowest share in over a year as it slipped to a distant #3. KLUV and CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) had been tied at #8. Both stations had an identical huge share increase and leapt in tandem to #4. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT) slipped to #6 as it returned all of last month’s massive increase – plus a little extra. It was tied with CUMULUS Country KSCS. KKDA fell from #5 into a tie at #8 with KZPS.

As expected, KDGE led the way 18-49 with a huge share increase. The station easily outpaced last year’s score. KLNO saw another three-book winning streak come to an end as it slipped to #2 despite a slight increase. KKDA repeated at #3 with a small loss, while KHKS dropped two spots to #4 with its smallest share since JULY. KLUV regained all of last month’s lost share as it jumped from #11 to #5. KTCK-A fell from #5 into a tie at #14 with KLTY.

Thank you for perusing this here missive. Hopefully, it stimulated your senses or at least killed a few minutes. Our next action-splattered episode drops tomorrow and will focus on the ratings fortunes of HOUSTON, ATLANTA, WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON. It will be an event.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC.: RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. is based in ANNAPOLIS, MD. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call 410-295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

« see more Net News