Dave Hughes, R.I.P.

Everyone at ALL ACCESS is saddened to report the untimely passing of DCRTV.COM Founder/Publisher DAVE HUGHES from an apparent heart attack at the age of 63, this week (12/27).

DAVE has published DCRTV.COM for the past 24 years and its primary focus was the radio and TV media in and around the DC/BALTIMORE markets and surrounding areas/markets.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER noted, “Sorry to see that DAVE has passed on at such an early age as he led a very healthy lifestyle. DAVE was a very smart and resourceful guy who loved the business of radio, in particular. He was extremely passionate about radio’s place in the media food chain and was a tireless warrior for those who supported his site with news, news tips and constributions. He lived for the scoop. Rest In Peace, DAVE.”

No word on what’s next for DCRTV.COM. ALL ACCESS will keep you posted,

« see more Net News