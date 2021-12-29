Jeff Dickerson & 11 Year-Old Son Parker

CHICAGO BEARS ESPN Reporter JEFF DICKERSON has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 44 years old. DICKERSON had been undergoing treatment at a hospice center in BARRINGTON after being diagnosed with Colon cancer earlier this year.

According to the CHICAGO TRIBUNE, WMVP-AM 1000 Personality MARC SILVERMAN, of THE WADDLE & SILVY SHOW, made the announcement on air and called DICKERSON “the most optimistic man I’ve ever met in my life.”

Almost three years ago, on FEBRUARY 26st, 2019, DICKERSON’s wife, CAITLIN, died of Melanoma at age 36 after battling cancer for eight years. DICKERSON took time off from his ESPN duties to care for CAITLIN and raise their young son, PARKER, during her illness. After CAITLIN’s death, he hosted a radio telethon to help raise money for cancer research.

Though DICKERSON’s illness was known by his colleagues at the radio station and many in the BEARS press box, he did not make it public and still was tweeting information about the BEARS as recently as DECEMBER 3RD.

The BEARS released a statement that called DICKERSON “the consummate professional.” It went on to say, “JD took a great deal of pride in his coverage of the BEARS for 20 years. He was a true professional and an even better person. JD was always one of the first media members to arrive in the press box on game day, with a hello and a smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He was one of a kind and will truly be missed.”

WSCR-AM reporter ZACH ZIMMERMAN added, “It’s hard to put into words what losing one of my closest friends at this stage of life feels like. Seems like something that should be a few decades away. I loved him like a brother. He was so determined. I can’t stop thinking of him and his parents and PARKER. Those who have listened to the radio station are in shock today. And the reason is JEFF DICKERSON is the strongest person I know. People say that and they throw that around about people all the time. I know firsthand.”

A gofundme.com account been set up for his son PARKER.

