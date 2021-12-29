December '21 PPM Ratings

A CHRISTMAS story. Imagine a hotshot PD – let’s call him Jacob Marley – walks into his GM’s office to pitch a new format. This format will span eras and genres, the PD opines. “What artists would we play?” queries Mr. Ebenezer, the GM. “A plethora from ANDY WILLIAMS to ED SHEERAN, from BRENDA LEE to MARIAH CAREY. The ‘40s through today,” says the PD, “and we’d be #1 in a book!” The GM leans forward, a thoughtful expression on his face. After a few moments, he stands up and says simply: “You’re fired.” The rest, as they say, is history. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – in conjunction with the math mavens from XTRENDS – bring you the true story of CHRISTMAS, the DECEMBER survey in all its glory. It ran from 11/11 through 12/8 and was 100% tarnished by the sounds of the season.

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: Jingle Jangle

On our last visit, we saw two stations sharing the 6+ spotlight. One of them – we’ll call it iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) – flipped the format on day two of the survey. The other – known as UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉ BUENA 102.9) – did not. KODA remained at #1 (6.6-10.8), while KLTN slipped to #3 (6.6-5.8). For reference purposes, KODA also beat last year’s 7.6 share. In between was KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ, which stepped up to #2 with its best outing since JUNE (6.2-6.3). AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) inched up to #4, despite posting its lowest number since MARCH (5.3-5.2). COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) dipped to #5 with its smallest share in over a year (5.4-5.0). KODA remained the cume leader (1,667,300-1,899,500) – a 13.9% increase. The market rose by 1.2%.

KODA reaped the holiday rewards as it moved from #3 to #1 25-54 for the first time since JUNE. The station also shattered last year’s share. This ended KLTN’s two-book run at #1 as the station dipped to #2 with a slight decrease. KSBJ stepped down to #3 as it ended a two-book surge. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) posted its smallest share in over a year as it moved up to #4 and forged a tie with KKHH. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) was not far behind as it stepped up to #6 with its best performance since MARCH.

There was plenty of ratings turmoil in the 18-34 ranks. Naturally, KODA moved up to #1 with a huge share increase. The station was also well past last year’s score. KBXX posted its best number in exactly a year as it jumped from #7 to #2. KTBZ had its two-book stay at #1 halted as it drifted to #3. A flat CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE stood alone at #4, while two stations moved up and into a tie at #5. A flat AUDACY Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101FM) stepped up from #6, while KKHH advanced from #8 with a small increase. Very close behind that duo was AUDACY Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL), which leapt from #11 to #7 with its highest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT) posted its lowest number since MAY as it fell from a tie at #2 to #8. KSBJ dropped from a tie at #4 into a tie at #10 with UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KAMA (104.9 & 93.3 LATINO MIX).

As with the previous three demos, KODA dominated 18-49. The station stepped up from #2 and crushed last year’s share in the process. This also ended the four-book #1 run for KLTN, which dipped to #2 with a small loss. KTBZ broke out of a tie at #4 to move up to #3, despite a slight decrease. KKHH remained at #4 but had a new partner as KBXX moved up from #7. KSBJ dropped from #3 to #6.

ATLANTA: Santa Came in Second

To be fair, SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH) did not do the polar plunge until week three of the survey. It worked out nicely for the station as it had its best 6+ share in over a year (5.0-7.2). That was good enough to move it from #5 to … #2. It was swamped by COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER), which stepped up to #1 (7.5-7.3). COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) repeated at #3 (6.5-6.9). The big news was that COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A landed its lowest share in over a year (9.3-6.6) as it fell to #4. It has been a long time since WSB-A did not occupy the top spot 6+. COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) slipped to #5 despite landing its largest share in over a year (5.3-5.9). The station also retained its cume lead (821,800-886,300) – a 7.8% increase. The market was down by 1.8%.

The sounds of the season were pleasing to 25-54 ears as WFSH rose from #6 to #1 with a huge share increase. The two stations that had been sharing the #1 mantle went their separate ways. WSRV dipped to #2 as it ended a three-book surge, while WSB-A dropped to #5 with its lowest mark since the last time BURL IVES tainted the airwaves. In between were two stations that maintained their #3 arrangement – WSB and CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7). Both stations had solid share increases. WALR slipped to #6 with a slight loss.

There was a changing of the 18-34 guard as WSB moved up to #1 with its best outing since MARCH. WFSH advanced from a tie at #6 to #2, while AUDACY Urban AC WVEE (V-103) remained at #3 with its best book since JUNE. WWWQ slid to #4. The station posted its lowest share since FEBRUARY as its seven-book winning streak came to an end. WALR was up from a tie at #8 to #5, thanks to a rather large share increase. URBAN ONE Christian Inspirational WPZE (MYPRAISE 102.5) dipped into a three-way tie at #6 with AUDACY Rhythmic AC WSTR (STAR 94) and URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9).

WSB had its best 18-49 book in over a year as it broke out of a tie at #2 to capture the top spot. WFSH was about a half share behind as it jumped from #8 to #2. WALR stepped up to #3 with a slight increase, while last month’s leader – WSRV – dropped to #4 with its lowest mark since JUNE. WWWQ repeated at #5 with a slight gain and was just ahead of #6 WVEE, which had its best showing since APRIL. WSB-A dropped from a tie at #2 into a tie at #7 with WSTR and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WWPW (POWER 96.1)

WASHINGTON, DC: A WASHing Machine

iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH became very cheerful the day after the book began and it landed the station on the nice list. It moved from #4 to #1 6+ (7.2-11.3) and easily outpaced last year’s 9.8 share. HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR repeated at #2 (8.8-8.8), while AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU went from first to third (8.9-7.5) as it ended a strong three-book surge. HUBBARD News WTOP had its smallest share in over a year (7.7-6.8) as it dipped to #4. URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3 & 92.7) repeated at #5 but with its lowest mark since APRIL (6.2-5.6). WASH was the cume leader again with a 10.5% increase (970,500-1,072,000). The market was off by 1.4%.

WASH was fairly dominant 25-54. The station moved from a tie at #3 to #1 with a double-digit share that was better than last year’s double-digit performance. WAMU stepped down to #2 and trailed the leader by about four shares. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) stood alone at #3 as it ended a three-book slide. WMMJ dropped to #4 with its lowest score since JUNE, while WHUR repeated at #5 but with its best outing since JULY. The next closest station to cracking the top five was AUDACY Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE). It moved up to #6 but was about two shares behind the #5 station.

The eggnog sat well with WASH among the 18-34 crowd as it moved up to #1. It did post double digits but not quite to the level it saw a year ago. This halted the four-book #1 run for iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5), which slipped to #2. WAMU stepped down to #3 as it ended a robust three-book surge. URBAN ONE Urban WKYS got a massive share infusion – its best book in over a year – as it moved up to #4. WWDC stepped down to #5 despite having its largest share since JULY. It was tied with AUDACY Urban WPGC, which advanced from #7 as it stopped a two-book slide.

The double-digit barrier was merely a speed bump for WASH as it rose to #1 18-49. It was also better than three shares ahead of last year’s pace. WWDC repeated at #2 with a small increase, while WAMU ended a two-book double-digit #1 run as it landed at #3. WHUR moved up a spot to #4 with a solid share increase, while two stations were hanging out at #5. WIHT moved down a spot with its lowest score since MAY, while WKYS leapt from a tie at #11, also with a solid share increase. This duo just edged out WPGC, which advanced from #10 to #7.

PHILADELPHIA: B Is For…

…a not very blue CHRISTMAS. At least as far as AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1) is concerned. The station flipped on the first day of the survey and moved from #7 6+ to #1 (4.8-10.1). Last year it had a 7.2 share for this book. Over the previous 13 surveys, the only time iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS was not #1 was the last HOLIDAY book. This time, the station saw its 11-book winning streak come to a close as it stepped down to #2 (8.7-8.4). BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK dipped to #3 (7.2-6.9), while BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR slipped to #4 (6.8-6.6). Though WHYY INC. Public Radio WHYY posted its largest share since JANUARY (5.2-5.7), the station was forced to step down from a tie at #4 to #5. AUDACY News KYW-A left that same tie at #4 as it slid to #6 (5.2-4.6) and was now tied with AUDACY Sports WIP (5.1-4.6). iHEARTMEDIA AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE) went the Rudolph route on the last day of the previous survey. The station went from #11 to #13 (3.5-3.0). WBEB was still the cume leader (951,900-1,311,300) – a whopping 37.8% increase. The market was up by 0.6%.

Not even the power of the Claus could deter WMMR. The station was #1 25-54 for the twelfth book in a row – the last 11 of which have been in double digits. WBEB made a valiant attempt as it rose from #7 to #2 but remained about two shares off the pace. It also just edged out a flat WDAS, which dipped to #3. WHYY had its best outing in over a year as it stepped up to #4, while WMGK slid to #5 as it returned all of last month’s huge share increase.

WBEB’s 18-34 performance was amazing. The station was #1 last month and remained in place. However, it more than doubled its previous share, smashing through the double-digit barrier and easily eclipsed last year’s number. WMGK repeated at #2 with its best book in over a year yet trailed the leader by better than nine shares! Last survey, three stations were tied at #4. That arrangement was dissolved. WHYY stepped up to #3 with its highest mark since JANUARY. A flat iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102) stood alone at #4, while BEASLEY Country WXTU (92.5 XTU) slipped to #5 with a modest share loss. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99) had its smallest share since AUGUST as it fell from #3 to #6.

The WBEB holiday hijinks continued 18-49. The station more than doubled last month’s share as it ascended from a tie at #6 to #1. It also bested last year’s number by about two shares. This ended the 10-book winning streak for WMMR, which dipped to #2 with a slight increase. WDAS stepped down to #3 with a slight decrease, while WMGK was down a spot to #4, also with a slight decrease. WHYY had a slight increase but slipped to #5. WXTU dropped from #5 into a tie at #7 with BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM).

BOSTON: Reindeer Games

We’re pretty sure that is not one of the events at the Winter Olympics. We’re also pretty sure that talking about real games was still more powerful than what Rudolph was doing. AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7) flipped at the beginning of week two. This allowed the station to post a huge 6+ share increase (5.0-7.9) and best last year’s 7.3 share. However, the station was only able to climb from #7 to #2 because BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) stood in the way. It was #1 for the fourth straight survey (8.7-8.5). BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR repeated at #3 (7.1-7.2), while iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A slipped to #4 (7.4-6.9). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) remained at #5 but with its smallest share since JANUARY (5.5-5.3). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX dropped two places to #6 with its lowest score in over a year (5.7-5.2). WMJX was still the cume winner (923,400-1,050,400) – a 13.8% increase. The market grew by 1.4%.

WBZ continued to dominate the 25-54 space. The station was up for the fifth book in a row, posted its largest share in over a year, had its sixth straight demo win and was in double digits for the fourth straight survey. WMJX leapt from a tie at #5 to #2 but remained better than six shares behind the leader. WROR moved up to #3 with a slight increase, while WXKS had its lowest total in over a year as it slipped to #4. WZLX dropped to #5 as it returned most of last month’s solid share increase. BEASLEY Country WKLB dipped to #6 with its lowest mark since APRIL and was tied with a flat BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9).

For the second book in a row, WBZ was both #1 18-34 and in double digits. WMJX jumped from #5 to #2 but was more than two shares off the pace. WXKS had a small decrease as it slipped to #3. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R WJMN (JAM’N 94.5) had a massive share increase – its best book in over a year – as it advanced from #9 to #4. WROR had its lowest total since JANUARY as it slid to #5. WKLB dropped into a tie at #6 with WBQT.

You can’t stop WBZ; you can only hope to contain them. The station was #1 18-49 for the sixth straight survey – the last four of which have been in double digits. WMJX jumped from a tie at #5 to #2 as it beat last year’s number. Alas, it was still about six shares off the lead. WROR dipped to #3 and WXKS stepped down to #4. Both stations had modest losses. WZLX moved down to #5 and was tied with WJMN, which advanced from #9. WBQT dropped from the tie at #5 to #7.

