Music Leaders Battle Climate Crisis

BEGGARS, BMG, BROWNSWOOD, NINJA TUNE, SECRETLY GROUP, SONY MUSIC GROUP, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, WARNER MUSIC GROUP, WARP and other music groups have come together to launch a Climate Pact. These leading music companies have signed a wide-ranging commitment to ‘decarbonise’ the global music business in alignment with the latest climate science. The MUSIC CLIMATE PACT was initiated by the UK's ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC (AIM).

By FEBRUARY 2022, founding Signatories will be required to sign up to one of two schemes, the SCIENCE BASED TARGETS INITIATIVE (SBTi) or the UN-BACKED RACE TO ZERO SME CLIMATE COMMITMENT. This will see Signatories work with experts to set and execute actionable climate targets on which they will report regularly. The Pact, developed with support from the UN ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAMME, marks a significant step in aligning the global music business, and the measures already taken by individual companies, around a coherent and industry-co-ordinated strategy. This will seek to unite and take forward existing climate initiatives.

Members also commit to sharing data, insights and resources, as well as providing support for artists to engage and speak up about climate issues. The PACT hopes to grow quickly from its list of initial Signatories, with hundreds more companies from around the world expected to sign by JUNE 2022. AIM, the BPI, IMPALA and other national and international organisations will continue to provide support to encourage other businesses to sign up and deliver on the PACT.

AIM Chief CEO PAUL PACIFICO said, "The climate crisis is the single greatest challenge facing the world's population. No single business can solve this global threat on their own and it has been inspirational to see so much of the global music sector come together to take action. This PACT builds on the amazing work already underway by individual businesses of all sizes, and brings the knowledge sharing and cross-collateralization needed to effective substantive change. I would like to thank PACT's supporters and partners and look forward to welcoming more businesses to PACT and helping them deliver on its commitment.”

Chief Executive/BPI & BRIT Awards, GEOFF TAYLOR, added, “The music community must take a leadership position on this most urgent of issues to support the work already being progressed by record labels to make their operations more sustainable. It means not just taking our own effective and co-ordinated industry action to respond to the climate crisis, but using the power of music to help inspire others in effecting meaningful change.”

« see more Net News