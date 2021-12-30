December '21 PPM Ratings

This whole CHRISTMAS music thing is kind of odd. Think about it. We have a song about a kid seeing her Mom cheating on her Dad with an intruder, Nana being involved in a reverse roadkill incident, and some poor waif wishing for dental work. Not to mention the gold digger who wants bling and animal skins. And don’t get us started on the “true love” who gifts a farm menagerie. Somehow, though, it all seems to work. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the ratings elves from XTRENDS – present another episode of the DECEMBER survey. It ran from NOVEMBER 11th through DECEMBER 8th and was just lousy with holiday hits.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Warm And Toasty

If all the stations that flipped to the holiday hits were reindeer, they could probably pull Santa’s sleigh. In the Rudolph position would be HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9). The station made the switch at the beginning of week two. It rose from #5 to #1 6+ (5.0-7.9) and easily beat last year’s 3.4 share. BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO dipped to #2 (6.5-6.6) as it ended two streaks – a four-book slide and a five-book run at #1. UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW repeated at #3 though the station halted its four-book surge (5.8-5.4). LOTUS News KOMO-A got back most of last month’s share loss (4.9-5.3) as it rose from a tie at #6 to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK posted its lowest number since MAY (6.0-5.2) as it dropped three places to #5. CRISTA Christian Contemporary KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3) made the holiday move towards the end of the NOVEMBER book. The station ended a three-book surge as it slipped from #4 to #6 (5.2-4.9). It was tied with AUDACY Active Rock KISW (THE ROCK), which moved up from #8 (4.8-4.9). Two other stations of not added BURL IVES to their playlist. AUDACY AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND) slipped from #9 to #11 (4.7-3.9), while LOTUS Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5) moved up from a tie at #15 to a tie at #14 (2.7-3.1). KRWM became the cume leader (567,800-713,200) – an increase of 25.6%. The market was off by 0.3%.

Santa was not quite strong enough to capture the 25-54 crown. KRWM did move up from #8 but stalled out at #2. FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP moved up to #1 and led KRWM by the slimmest of possible margins. KISW was up slightly but dipped to #3, which ended the station’s #1 streak at ten surveys. HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5) rebounded from a down book as it stepped up to #4. KIRO took one leap up to #5 with its best showing in over a year. Last survey, KZOK and KUOW were tied at #3. Both stations were down this month and landed at #6 and #7, respectively.

KRWM more than doubled its NOVEMBER 18-34 share as it rocketed from a tie at #9 to #1. KISW had been #1 for the last four surveys but dipped to #2 with its smallest share in over a year. Over the last three surveys, here’s KEXP’s journey: #16 to a tie at #4 to #3. The station also scored its best number since MAY. KQMV stood alone at #4 but bounced back from its lowest share of the year. KZOK returned most of last month’s huge increase as it slid from #2 to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KBKS (HITS 106.1) posted its smallest share in exactly a year as it fell from #3 to #6. It was tied with KPLZ – which rose from a tie at #12 – and AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7), which had its best book in over a year.

KRWM completed the demo sweep as it leapt from #8 to #1 18-49. It just barely beat KISW, which stepped down to #2 as its seven-book winning streak came to a close. KEXP was up three places to #3 with its best showing since MAY. KQMV bounced back from a down book to repeat at #4. Last survey, KUOW and KZOK were tied at #2. They both had identical down books and slid to #5. There were joined in that space by KIRO, which got back all of last month’s share loss.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: Same As It Ever Was

Santa didn’t arrive on the scene until late in the third week of the book. As a result, the top five 6+ stations were as we last found them. COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105) was #1 for the third time in the last four surveys, matching its best book of the year (9.3-9.3). COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) repeated at #2 (8.0-7.9). Santa’s favorite was AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM). It remained at #3 (5.8-6.2). UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) was back at #4 (5.2-5.4), while SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (ZETA 92.3) again claimed the #5 position as it ended a two-book slide (5.1-5.3). WFEZ was still the cume champion (908,500-918,700) – a 1.1% increase. This nearly matched the market’s 1.2% rise.

WHQT made it an even dozen as it led the 25-54 field for the twelfth book in a row. Though it lost most of last month’s solid increase, the station still had an almost three-share lead of its next closest pursuer. WFEZ was back at #2 with a slight increase. Nipping at its nose was iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TÚ 94.9), which stepped up to #3 with its fourth up book in a row. WLYF was off slightly as it dipped to #4, while SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7) moved up to #5 with a solid increase. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHYI (Y100) slipped to #6 with a small loss. It was just ahead of #7 WAMR, which posted its largest share since JANUARY.

Last month, WHQT and WFEZ were tied at #1 18-34. Both stations lost the big gains they earned in NOVEMBER. WHQT was still in first place – for the fifth book in a row – and WFEZ slipped to #2. COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) was not far behind at #3, though it did land its lowest share since AUGUST. WLYF moved up to #4 as it regained some of last month’s huge share loss. A flat iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) slipped to #5, while WZTU leapt from #12 into a tie at #6 with WHYI. WZTU had its best book in over a year. AUDACY Country WKIS (99.9 KISS COUNTRY) dropped from a tie at #5 into a three-way hustle at #8.

WHQT completed the demo sweep as it won the 18-49 competition for the twelfth book in a row. WZTU repeated at #2 with a slight increase but remained over two shares off the lead. WLYF was up a couple of places to #3 thanks to a slight increase. WEDR slipped to #4 as it ended a very strong three-book surge. It was paired with WXDJ, which advanced from #6 with its first up book since JULY. WFEZ fell from a tie at #3 to #6 with its lowest score since JANUARY.

DETROIT: In The NIC Of Time

iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC lit the yule log in the last week of the NOVEMBER survey, and it caused a ratings conflagration. The station more than doubled its previous 6+ share (7.0-16.8) as it moved up to #1. Last year it landed a 10.0 share. BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX had its lowest number since MARCH (6.1-5.8) as it moved up to #2. AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC – which had been #1 in two of the last four books – slipped to #3 with its lowest total since we were last hanging the hosiery on the mantle (7.2-5.6). AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET) stood alone at #4 (5.8-5.5), while AUDACY News WWJ-A moved up to #5 (5.7-5.1). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) fell from a tie at #4 to #7 with its lowest score in over a year (5.8-4.7). WNIC lengthened its cume lead (883,700-1,194,400) – an increase of 35.2%. The market shrank by 1.2%.

There was no lump of 25-54 coal in WNIC’s stocking. The station repeated at #1 with a massive share increase. Yes, it was in double-digit territory and beat last year’s double-digit effort by over four shares. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) had its best book in over a year as it advanced from #6 to #2. BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF returned all of last month’s modest increase as it slipped to #3. WCSX repeated at #4 with a slight increase, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB remained at #5 with a small loss. WXYT ended a five-book surge as it sank from #3 to #6.

Those wacky 18-34’s. Their love of holiday music allowed WNIC to more than triple its previous share as it rocketed from #11 to #1. It was solidly in double-digits as well. WRIF came this close to double-digits also, thanks to a slight increase. Alas, it still stepped down to #2 thus ending a two-book winning streak. WCSX repeated at #3 with a small decrease, while WMGC stood alone at #4 with a slight loss. CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD had a modest gain as it rose from a tie at #7 to #5, while WJLB posted its lowest number in over a year while falling from #2 to #6. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) also had its smallest share in over a year as it dropped from a tie at #4 to #7.

Last month, WNIC and WRIF were tied at #1 18-49. You can pretty much guess what happened this survey. WNIC more than doubled its previous share to remain in place, while WRIF slipped to #3. In between was WMGC, which jumped from #6 to #2 with its best book in over a year. Fun fact: WNIC had more than twice the share of WMGC. WJLB dipped to #4 with its lowest total in over a year, while WXYT stepped down to #5 as it returned most of last month’s huge increase. WCSX was up from a tie at #8 to #6, while WOMC dropped from #5 to #7.

PHOENIX: Baby, It’s Not Cold Outside

Not really a CHRISTMAS tune, but we digress. The holiday came early as iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) went all Frosty during the last week of the NOVEMBER survey. As would be expected, the effects were felt in this book. KESZ became a stronger #1 6+ (6.7-12.9) and also bested last year’s 11.4 share. HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX repeated at #2 (5.5-5.1), while MARICOPA N/T KJZZ was up to #3 with its best outing in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFYI-A dipped to #4 as it ended a two-book surge (5.1-4.6). Making its first entry into the top five was DESERT VALLEY Adult Hits KOAI (95.1/94.9 THE WOW FACTOR) as it advanced from a tie at #8 to #5 with its third straight up book (3.9-4.2). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) slid to #6 with its lowest score in exactly a year (4.6-4.1). KESZ was still the cume champ (930,800-1,164,200) – a 25.1% increase. The market was down 1.7%.

There was both hustle and bustle among the 25-54 ranks. KESZ more than doubled last month’s number as it moved up to #1. This ended the two-book winning streak for HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD as it stepped down to #2 with a slight loss. KSLX remained at #3 though with a large share loss. It was partnered with ENTRAVISION Spanish Adult Hits KVVA (SUAVECITA 106.9/107.1), which rose from #6 despite a slight share loss. iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX had a slight share gain and that was enough to propel the station from #10 to #5. KYOT slipped to #6 with its lowest number since the last time the cacti were decorated. AUDACY Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) leapt from #14 to #7 with its best book in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) had its first down book since JUNE as it dropped from #5 into a tie at #8 with ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5).

KESZ was the 18-34 leader for the second straight survey and, thanks to the elves, got a massive share increase. KUPD and KYOT had been tied at #2 but that partnership was dissolved. KUPD remained in place with a slight increase, while KYOT slipped to #3 with its smallest share since AUGUST. KALV rebounded nicely from a down book as it rose from a tie at #7 to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) dipped to #5 with its lowest mark since FEBRUARY. DESERT VALLEY Top 40/R KKFR (POWER 98.3/96.1) stepped down to #6 as it ended a robust five-book surge. The station was tied with HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3) and SIERRA H Top 40/R KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE).

The top three 18-49 stations were the same as before. KESZ just increased its stranglehold on the #1 spot thanks to all that performance enhancing music. KUPD remained at #2 with a small gain, while KYOT repeated at #3 with its least productive outing since JULY. KALV had its highest share since JUNE as it broke out of a tie at #10 and landed at #4. KZZP dipped to #5 and was joined by KZCE, which rose from #9. KMXP fell from #5 to #8.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: Kool Yule

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) went all merry and such during the final week of the previous survey. Naturally, it reaped the rewards in this book as it moved up to #1 6+ (6.7-10.5). Last year it notched a 7.8 share for this time period. MPR N/T KNOW stepped down to #2 (8.0-7.8), while iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (KFAN 100.3) stepped up to #3 with its highest offensive output since FEBRUARY. HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) had its smallest share since we last saw good king who’s-name-we-can’t-pronounce (7.9-6.9) and dropped two places to #4. AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) had its best showing in over a year (5.7-6.2) as it moved up a spot to #5. UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS gave back a good portion of last month’s huge increase (6.5-5.4) as it dipped to #6. KQQL remained in cume control (747,700-801,700) – a 7.2% increase. The market was down 0.9%.

There were a lot of shares moving around the 25-54 sphere. Of course, KQQL moved up from #9 to #1 and landed in double-digit territory. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) landed its largest share since APRIL to move up to #2. It was joined there by KFXN, which was up from #3 as it regained most of last month’s big share loss. KNOW dropped two places to #4 as it ended a strong four-book surge. KZJK was up to #5 as it rebounded from a down book. This all ended the nine-book run at #1 for KSTP. It fell into a tie at #6 with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB.

Last month, KXXR and KQQL were tied at #2 atop the 18-34 leaderboard. There was a plot twist. KXXR landed at #1 with double-digits and its highest score in over a year. KQQL was actually off slightly as it stepped down to #3. In between was former #1 KSTP, which was up slightly. Moving up to #4 was KZJK with its best outing since JUNE, while KDWB dipped to #5 with its smallest share since MARCH.

KQQL crashed through the double-digit barrier on its way to a #1 ranking 18-49. This ended an amazing streak for now #2 KSTP. The station had been #1 for ten consecutive surveys – the last five of which were in double digits. KXXR dipped to #3 though it ended a two-book slide. Two stations were tied at #4 but were not the same as last time. KFXN was up from #8 with a solid increase and was joined by a flat KZJK, which rose from #6. The previous occupants of that space were KDWB and KNOW. Both stations had down books and ended up at #6 and #7, respectively.

Another book is in the books. Thank you for taking the time to pore over our prose. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will be back in a month to tally up Santa’s scores. In the meantime have a happy new year!

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com , call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.





« see more Net News