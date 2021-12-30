Wants Defamation Suits Dismissed

HUBBARD RADIO is asking a judge to dismiss the two defamation suits filed against the company in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct by former Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO Morning Host ERIC FERGUSON.

In filings made DECEMBER 23rd in US District Court in ILLINOIS, an attorney for HUBBARD said both defamation suits should be tossed because the company’s “innocuous” statements don’t fall within any of the strictly defined categories of statements recognized to be defamatory. “ILLINOIS law strictly limits claims of defamation to statements that are so obviously hurtful on their face that damages are presumed, e.g., accusations of commission of a crime, infection with a communicable disease, or incompetence or malfeasance in one’s profession,” the filings say. And if they did meet that narrow legal definition, the statements are also “reasonably capable of a non-defamatory” meaning and should be dismissed under ILLINOIS’ innocent construction rule. HUBBARD wants both suits tossed with prejudice, meaning they can’t be retried.

CYNTHIA DENICOLO, a former employee of WTMX filed the first lawsuit against FERGUSON, claiming he abused his power to coerce sexual favors from her early in her career and then prevented her from advancing after she rebuffed efforts to restart an “unwanted sexual relationship.” She also targeted HUBBARD in a complaint to the EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY COMMISSION, shortly after leaving the station in DECEMBER 2020. MELISSA MCGURREN, who co-hosted “Eric in the Morning” during a 22-year stretch at the station, sued FERGUSON alleging a pattern of sexual misconduct. MCGURREN also brought an EEOC Charge of Discrimination and demand for arbitration against HUBBARD (NET NEWS 10/18).

Statements HUBBARD made in response to DENICOLO’s and MCGURREN’s suits are at issue in the defamation complaints that HUBBARD now wants to be dismissed. DENICOLO claimed that HUBBARD defamed her in statements it made to the CHICAGO TRIBUNE after the newspaper first reported on her original suit against FERGUSON. And in her $10 million defamation suit filed in OCTOBER, MCGURREN claimed HUBBARD conducted “a sham investigation” of her allegations and attacked her credibility and integrity with comments it made to WTMX staff.

HUBBARD notes that both defamation suits were filed by the same legal team and each includes quotes from the other’s previous suit. DENICOLO’s defamation suit “quotes extensively” from MCGURREN’s EEOC charge and MCGURREN’s suit “quotes extensively” from DENICOLO’s suit against FERGUSON. HUBBARD says, “The attention devoted to these inflammatory employment-related allegations is gratuitous and designed to distract the Court from the weakness of their defamation claims and smear HUBBARD in the court of public opinion. None of these allegations are even remotely relevant to the defamation claims.”

HUBBARD adds, "What masquerades as a defamation suit is in fact a transparent attempt to publicize a scandalous employment claim, as evidenced by the fact that Plaintiff’s Complaint needlessly devotes inordinate attention to the details of DENICOLO’s sordid and salacious allegations of sexual misconduct, none of which are relevant or material to Plaintiff’s defamation claim.”

HUBBARD has also brought motions to strike dozens of paragraphs from each of the defamation suits that it calls “irrelevant, immaterial, and inflammatory” and that it maintains are designed to “tarnish the reputation of HUBBARD in the court of public opinion.”

