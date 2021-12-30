The Best To You In '22 (Photo: strizh / Shutterstock.com)

As a challenging 2021 is in the rear view mirror, the ALL ACCESS offices will be closed tomorrow (12/31) and MONDAY (1/3) for NEW YEARS DAY. We will return on TUESDAY, JANUARY 4th and should there be any breaking NET NEWS over the long weekend, ALL ACCESS will update you.

Everyone at ALL ACCESS wishes you a happy -- and most importantly, healthy 2022. Mask up, get a booster and keep yourself, your family and friends safe at all times to help get everyone healthy again.

We'll all be back better than ever in the NEW YEAR with all the news in the worlds of radio, records, technology and a much -anticipated ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022.

Here are 10 things to do rather than risk going out on NEW YEAR'S EVE.

1. Fast-forward through "Get Back" this time.

2. Use that $50 on your EAZE account.

3. Rewatch the last 15 minutes of "The Power Of The Dog"

4. Order 1/2 pound of pastrami and corned beef from KATZ's DELI for free shipping.

5. Take a FIREBALL shot every time ANDY COHEN zings ANDERSON COOPER on CNN.

6. Watch vintage GUY LOMBARDO clips on YOUTUBE and ponder where the time went.

7. Develop a cure for CANCER.

8. Wonder what all the fuss is about "Don't Look Up," and if anyone remembers "Dr. Strangelove."

9. Read all of PERRY MICHAEL SIMON's weekly letters again. Seriously, the man is a genius.

10. Wish for good health, happiness and a sense of calm in the '22, when we'll meet again (thanks to VERA LYNN... "don't know where, don't know when").

