ALL ACCESS sends condolences to CURB RECORDS artist DYLAN SCOTT on the loss of his mother. MARTY LYNN ROBINSON died on TUESDAY (12/28) following an illness. She was 58.

Services were held TODAY (12/30) in BASTROP, LA. Survivors include her husband, SCOTTY ROBINSON, a daughter, three sons including SCOTT, and nine grandchildren. More details here.

