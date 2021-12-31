Betty White (photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

Just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday, legendary actress BETTY WHITE, star of radio, TV, and movies has passed away. It’s reported that she died in her BRENTWOOD, CA home last night (12/30). Cause of death has not been disclosed.

Known for her roles in TV commercials and many TV comedy series like “The MARY TYLER MOORE Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot In CLEVELAND,” WHITE won many awards including an EMMY, and also had a long career in radio, according to VARIETY.

“She also did guest stints on radio shows such as ‘Blondie,’ ‘This Is Your FBI’ and ‘The Great GILDERSLEEVE’ before branching into early television. WHITE made her first screen appearance, however, in the 1945 educational short ‘Time To Kill,’ promoting the benefits of the G.I. Bill.”

VARIETY also went on to report, “She then drifted into gameshows, including ‘To Tell The Truth,’ ‘I’ve Got A Secret,’ ‘Match Game,’ ‘Password’ and ‘What’s My Line?’ WHITE was also a regular on the nighttime ‘JACK PAAR Show’ and the syndicated woman’s daytime show ‘Girl Talk.’ During that time she had her own radio show on CBS, ‘Ask BETTY WHITE.’”

For more coverage on the amazing life and career of BETTY WHITE, click here.

« see more Net News