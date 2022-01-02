Alexander (Photo: LinkedIn)

Former CURB executive DREW ALEXANDER died on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31st at the age of 52 following a brief illness, according to the KNOXVILLE NEWS SENTINEL.

Most recently President of his own BLAIR BRANCH MUSIC since OCTOBER of 2019, ALEXANDER previously was VP/Publishing at CURB, where he worked from 1995 to 2017. He joined CURB as publishing assistant, rose to Creative Dir. in 1998 and earned VP stripes in 2000. During his time there, CURB MUSIC PUBLISHING earned 87 ASCAP, BMI and SESAC performance awards, according to his obituary.

Following his departure from CURB, he continued to work with the MIKE CURB FOUNDATION, according to his obituary. At BLAIR BRANCH MUSIC, he consulted in the areas of non-profits, government affairs and the entertainment industry.

ALEXANDER was the son of former U.S. Senator and TENNESSEE Governor LAMAR ALEXANDER and LESLEE "HONEY" ALEXANDER, who survive him. Survivors also include his two daughters, two sisters, a brother and other family members.

A celebration of life is being planned in NASHVILLE at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE, where he volunteered.

« see more Net News