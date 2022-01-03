New In Raleigh, NC

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WDCG-HD2-W237BZ-W236CA (ALT 95.3)/RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC has flipped to Classic Hip Hop as 95.3 THE BEAT. The station had been stunting with all-CHRISTMAS music since NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/11/21).

SVP/Programming A.J. said, “With the launch of THE NEW 95.3 THE BEAT, we are curating over 25 years of iconic music for the RALEIGH community. 95.3 THE BEAT will offer an engaging playlist that will energetically resonate with listeners across many generations."

The station launched playing 5,000 songs in a row commercial-free. More details and a full programming lineup will be announced soon.

« back to Net News