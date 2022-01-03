Brittnee B

MAX MEDIA Rhythmic AC KFCO (FLO 107.1)/DENVER adds BRITTNEE B for middays. BRITTNEE B, formerly known as BRITTNEE BROOKS, had been at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KIBT (96.1 THE BEAT)/COLORADO SPRINGS, where she was an on-air personality and Social Media Mgr.

KFCO (FLO 107.1)/DENVER OM ADRIAN "A.D." SCOTT commented, "We are very excited to kick off the new year with our first live body. BRITTNEE's vitality and energy is key creating a great foundation of a newly revamped radio station."

